Awaranpan 2 vs Batwara Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi Film Outperforms Sunny Deol Starrer

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are still running in theatres, but Emraan Hashmi's romantic thriller has clearly pulled ahead at the box office. Awarapan 2 has held steady despite day to day fluctuations, while Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has struggled to keep pace after two weeks.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 14

On Day 14, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 60 lakh from 1,085 shows, while Batwara 1947 earned Rs 3 lakhs from 125 shows. According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 recorded a 33.3% drop from its previous day.

Despite the higher growth percentage for Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 remained well ahead in daily earnings.

India Box Office Comparison

After 14 days, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 144.25 crore in India net, compared with Rs 37.80 crore for Batwara 1947. Awarapan 2's total India gross collections stand at Rs 171.90 crore, meanwhile Batwara 1947's India gross collections stand at Rs 44.83 crore.

The difference was visible from the opening week itself. Awarapan 2 finished Week 1 at Rs 113.50 crore, while Batwara 1947 ended its first week with Rs 33.60 crore.

In the second week, Awarapan 2 added Rs 29.25 crore from Day 8 to Day 12. During the same period, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 4.10 crore, the report stated.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Leaves Sunny Deol Film Far Behind

Worldwide Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Awarapan 2 has also performed strongly in overseas markets. Its total worldwide gross has reached Rs 203.70 crore, including Rs 31.80 crore from overseas. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 53.88 crore, with Rs 9.05 crore coming from overseas.

Day 14 Occupancy

The Hindi 2D version of Awarapan 2 recorded 25.53% overall occupancy on Day 14, with night shows leading at 35.08%. Batwara 1947 registered 18% overall occupancy.

Overall, Awarapan 2 holds a significant lead in both domestic and worldwide collections after 14 days.

About The Films

Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film follows Shivam as he gets pulled back into the world of crime while dealing with love, redemption and sacrifice.

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is a period drama set during the Partition. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi and follows families caught up in the violence and displacement of 1947.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 11: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads, Sunny Deol Starrer Struggles

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