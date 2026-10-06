Avengers: Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 11: Monday Brings Sharp Dip For Marvel Re-Release

Avengers: Endgame: Encore saw a sharp dip in its box office earnings on Monday after a steady weekend run. The film continued to draw audiences in its second week, despite the slowdown in collections.

Box Office Collection Day 11

Avengers: Endgame: Encore collected Rs 24.87 lakh on Day 11 from 284 shows across 78 cities, according to TrackTollywood. The film recorded 14.5% occupancy, with a 76.6% drop from Rs 1.06 crore on Day 10. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 44.64 crore.

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The English version earned Rs 20.03 lakh, followed by Hindi at Rs 2.42 lakh, Tamil at Rs 2.35 lakh and Telugu at Rs 6,473. The 3D format collected Rs 9.68 lakh, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 4.91 lakh, MS-Infinity Vision 3D at Rs 3.45 lakh and 4DX 3D at Rs 3.16 lakh. Other formats recorded collections below Rs 1 lakh.

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State-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Tamil Nadu led the state-wise collection with Rs 6.92 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 4.18 lakh and Maharashtra at Rs 2.75 lakh. Telangana and Kerala collected Rs 2.38 lakh and Rs 2.14 lakh, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 1.61 lakh, while Delhi recorded Rs 1.26 lakh. Gujarat, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh collected Rs 99,439, Rs 51,333 and Rs 51,052, respectively.

Day-wise Collection

Avengers: Endgame: Encore opened with Rs 9.37 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 10.54 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10.08 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 3.03 crore on Day 4, Rs 3.14 crore on Day 5 and Rs 2.41 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, it earned Rs 2.48 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 40.95 crore.

In Week 2, the film collected Rs 1.21 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 1.07 crore on Day 9 and Rs 1.06 crore on Day 10. Its collection dropped to Rs 24.87 lakh on Day 11, the report stated.

All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those they lost. Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released in 2019.

The film features Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The re-release includes new footage connecting the two films, along with an exclusive look at Doomsday in IMAX and premium-format screenings.

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