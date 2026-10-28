At 90, MP Taparia Still Leads Supreme Industries; RPG Group Chairperson Praises His Longevity

At 90, MP Taparia is still participating in the business discussions that shape one of India's largest plastics manufacturers. Just days after celebrating his milestone birthday, the chairman and managing director of Supreme Industries joined the company's quarterly earnings interaction, drawing attention to a career spanning more than six decades.

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka highlighted Taparia's continued involvement in a post on X on Wednesday, October 28.

"At age 90, M.P. Taparia redefines leadership and longevity," Goenka wrote, praising his agility, humility and philanthropic outlook. He added that Taparia proves "age is truly just a number!"

From Six Decades in Business to Leading a Manufacturing Giant

Taparia's professional journey is closely linked to the transformation of Supreme Industries. The Taparia family took over the company's management in 1966, when it shifted its focus towards plastics processing.

Founded in 1942, Supreme Industries subsequently expanded across plastic piping systems, industrial moulded products, packaging, films, furniture and other applications.

Taparia has spent more than 65 years in business, according to Supreme Petrochem's official director profile. His experience spans business management, marketing, operations and corporate strategy.

His current responsibilities at Supreme Industries extend well beyond the boardroom. According to the company's disclosures, he directly oversees its plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films and furniture divisions. His functional responsibilities include business strategy, finance, taxation, raw material procurement, capital allocation, investor interactions, brand building and risk management.

He also serves as chairman of Supreme Petrochem, an associate company operating in the petrochemicals sector.

In February 2026, Taparia was elected chairman of Supreme Industries' board, in addition to his managing director role, following the death of former chairman BL Taparia in January.

His continued involvement is particularly notable given the breadth of responsibilities he holds across operations, finance and strategic planning.

Also Read | Supreme Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 59% To Rs 262 Crore

His Focus Remains on Business Fundamentals

Taparia's public comments suggest that industry conditions remain central to his assessment of Supreme Industries' prospects.

In the company's October 26 earnings release, he said the operating environment in Q2 FY27 showed encouraging signs of stabilisation after unusual volatility in polymer prices during the first quarter.

He also pointed to infrastructure investment, housing, urban development, water management, irrigation networks and city gas distribution as long-term demand drivers for the company's businesses.

These factors matter because Supreme Industries' performance depends not only on consumer demand but also on construction activity, raw material prices and industrial investment.

Supreme Industries' Q2 Profit Jumps 59%

Supreme Industries reported a 59.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 262.44 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 164.74 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated income rose 39.9% to Rs 3,369.96 crore, while operating profit increased 47.5% to Rs 460.61 crore. The consolidated operating margin stood at 13.67%, compared with 13.03% in the year-ago quarter.

The plastics piping products segment generated revenue of Rs 2,274 crore, up from Rs 1,609 crore, while its profit rose to Rs 241 crore from Rs 127 crore.

Industrial products revenue increased to Rs 420 crore from Rs 283 crore, although packaging products profit slipped to Rs 46 crore from Rs 48 crore.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, with October 30 fixed as the record date.

Also Read | Supreme Industries Q1 Results: Stock Jumps 3% As Net Profit Surges 29% To Rs 281 Crore

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