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Akasa Air's Phuket-Bengaluru Flight Suffered Lightning Strike On Wed; Plane Landed Safely In Chennai

The flight operated with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which landed safely at Chennai. The plane has been grounded for checks.

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Akasa Air's Phuket-Bengaluru Flight Suffered Lightning Strike On Wed; Plane Landed Safely In Chennai
Image: Akasa Air X

An Akasa Air aircraft en route from Phuket to Bengaluru experienced a lightning strike on Wednesday amid adverse weather conditions and later landed safely in Chennai.

The flight operated with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which landed safely at Chennai. The plane has been grounded for checks.

In a statement, the airline on Thursday said the flight QP 624, operating from Phuket to Bengaluru on March 18, was diverted to Chennai due to adverse weather conditions, during which the aircraft experienced a lightning strike.

Details about the number of passengers who were onboard could not be ascertained.

Akasa Air said its pilots and crew handled the situation in accordance with established safety protocols.

"Lightning strikes are a known and manageable occurrence in aviation, and aircraft are designed and certified to safely withstand them. Our teams are also well-trained to handle such situations with the highest standards of safety," the statement said.

As a precaution, the airline said the aircraft was undergoing standard engineering checks

ALSO READ: BMW India To Hike Vehicle Prices By Up To 2% From April 1

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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