BEL Shares End With A Spike After Bagging Rs 1,250-Crore Radar Detectors Order From Army

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) bagged a Rs 1,251 crore order for radar detector technology from the Indian Army, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

The share price of the Navratna defence public sector firm spiked close to 2.95 points above yesterday's close of Rs 433.55 after the announcement was made by the company. BEL's shares were trading below yesterday's close at Rs 433.10 before the order's disclosure.

The equipment's official term is 'Ground Based Mobile ELINT System' (GBMES), with ELINT being an acronym for 'Electronic Intelligence'.

As per the filing, the technology is an intelligence system is capable of detecting, classifying and locating all types of radars. It can also intercept and analyse all communication systems.

"The GBMES system enhances the situational awareness and Air Defence capabilities of the country," the filing said.

The company describes it as "state-of-the-art" and "totally indigenous". The equipment was developed by DLRL Hyderabad and manufactured by BEL.

This is the second order booked by the company for the financial year 2026-27 after it secured a contract worth Rs 569 crore on April 22. The order was for "avionics, EW system, high energy laser, communication equipment, tank sub systems, laser based fuzes, test equipment, upgrades, spares, services," according to the company's filing.

The defence firm had also announced on March 31, that it had received an order worth Rs 6,795 crore, these included mountain radars from the Ministry of Defence, Avionics package for LCA from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., major export order for communication equipment, electronic fuzes, strategic components, upgrades, spares, services and more.

Share price of BEL saw a 0.68% uptick to Rs 436.50 per share, compared to a 0.36% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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