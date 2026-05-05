Tamil Nadu Election Results: One Vote To 98,000-Vote Sweeps, Here's A Look At Highest And Lowest Winning Margins

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election has resulted in both overwhelming landslide victories and closely fought races. The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 showcase the stark differences between the slimmest and broadest wins, underscoring the fierce competition of the electoral fight.

The fiercest rivalry was observed in Tiruppattur (Constituency 185), where R. Seenivasa Sethupathy of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) achieved a nail-biting triumph by a mere single vote, garnering 83,375 votes, marking it as one of the smallest winning margins in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

On the other hand, the most remarkable victory emerged from Edappadi (Constituency 86), where Edappadi Palaniswami. K of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) executed a landslide win, claiming a staggering margin of 98,110 votes with an impressive total of 148,933 votes.

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Tamil Nadu Election Results: Winners with biggest vote margins

The largest victory margin was recorded in Edappadi, where AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami K. defeated independent candidate Premkumar K. by 98,110 votes.

TVK's ECR P Saravanan posted another massive win in Shozhinganallur with a margin of 96,780 votes over DMK's S. Aravind Ramesh, while party colleague ML Vijayaprabhu won Madavaram by 94,985 votes against DMK's S Sudharsanam.

TVK also registered commanding wins in Avadi, where R. Ramesh Kumar won by 76,311 votes, and Salem West, where Lakshmanan S. defeated PMK's Karthe M. by 74,867 votes.

Further down the list, TVK's Prakasam. R won Poonamallee by 72,740 votes over DMK's Krishnaswamy A, while V Sathyabama secured Tiruppur (North) by 69,992 votes against AIADMK's M.S.M. Anandan.

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AIADMK's Vijayabaskar. C won Viralimalai by 62,073 votes over TVK's Murugesan. P, and TVK's Rhevanth Charan carried Maduravoyal by 61,509 votes against the DMK's Ganapathy. K. TVK's Balamurugan. G won Ambattur by 58,781 votes over DMK's Dr A.P. Poornima.

From a one-vote victory in Tiruppattur to a massive 98,110-vote margin in Edappadi, Tamil Nadu's 2026 results showcased both the slimmest and broadest victories, with TVK appearing at both extremes. The state's 234 districts saw numerous seats decided by margins under 10,000 votes, reflecting the intense nature of the election as TVK pulls the rug from under other parties, marking overwhelming success.

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