Air India Cancels All Flights To Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Till October 17

Air India has announced on Tuesday that it has cancelled all its flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, citing the evolving situation related to war in Saudi Arabia.
In a post on X, the airline said it is closely monitoring and assessing developments in the region so that it can resume operations safely.
The company added that affected passengers are being offered a full refund on cancellation.
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In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 17 October 2026. We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority. #TravelAdvisory— Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) October 13, 2026
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