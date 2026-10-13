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Air India Cancels All Flights To Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Till October 17

The cancellations come in view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, the airline said in a post on X.

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Air India Cancels All Flights To Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Till October 17
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Air India has announced on Tuesday that it has cancelled all its flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, citing the evolving situation related to war in Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, the airline said it is closely monitoring and assessing developments in the region so that it can resume operations safely.

The company added that affected passengers are being offered a full refund on cancellation.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Riyadh Airport Under Attack: Why Saudi Arabia Is Struggling To Defeat The Houthis

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