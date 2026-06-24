Adani AGM 2026 Live: Gautam Adani Announces Big Workforce, Healthcare And Education Push At AGM
Gautam Adani is set to address the group's shareholders today. Track live updates, key announcements, growth plans, capex guidance, debt outlook and major takeaways from the Adani Group AGM.
All eyes are on Gautam Adani as the billionaire industrialist addresses shareholders at the Adani Group's 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026.
Investors will be watching closely for updates on the conglomerate's expansion plans across airports, renewable energy, data centres, transmission, ports and logistics, as well as management commentary on fundraising, debt reduction and capital expenditure.
Shareholders are also expected to look for updates on the group's renewable energy pipeline, infrastructure projects, international expansion opportunities and outlook for key businesses.
Will the group announce new investment targets? What are the growth plans for Adani Green, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises? Could there be fresh commentary on the group's cash flows and future fundraising strategy?
Stay tuned for live updates, key announcements, shareholder questions and all the biggest takeaways from the Adani AGM 2026.
Adani Group AGM Live: The Address Concludes
This marks the end of the Adani Group AGM.
Tune in to NDTV Profit for the highlights, analysis, and key insights into the same.
Adani Group AGM Live: Gautam Adani Thanks Shareholders, Employees And Partners For Standing By The Group
Closing his address, Gautam Adani expressed gratitude to shareholders, employees, partners, communities and families who have supported the group's growth journey.
Addressing shareholders, Adani thanked them for their continued trust and support, particularly during periods of heightened scrutiny, saying their confidence had been a source of strength for the group. He also acknowledged the contribution of Adani Group employees, describing them as the driving force behind the company's operations across ports, airports, power, logistics, data centres, mining and infrastructure projects.
Adani extended his appreciation to business partners, lenders and communities, noting that the group's growth has been built on collaboration and a shared belief in India's long-term potential. He also recognised the role of families, saying they provide the support system that enables employees and leaders to pursue the group's ambitions.
Adani said the group remains committed to contributing to India's development and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in what he described as the country's next phase of growth and transformation.
Adani Group AGM Live: 'Infrastructure And Human Dignity Must Go Hand In Hand,' Says Gautam Adani
Concluding his address, Gautam Adani said the group's long-term vision extends beyond building physical assets and focuses equally on creating institutions that improve lives.
Reflecting on the group's journey, Adani said its purpose is two-fold: building the infrastructure that supports India's economic growth while also creating institutions and initiatives that uphold human dignity across society.
He said the group's investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, skill development and community initiatives are all linked by a common objective of contributing to India's development story. Adani added that this broader philosophy will continue to guide the group's future growth plans as it expands across infrastructure, energy, logistics, digital services and social development initiatives.
Adani Group AGM Live: Group Says It Is Skilling 1.25 Lakh Rural Youth Across India
Gautam Adani said the group's skill development initiatives are now reaching more than 1.25 lakh young people across rural India, with a focus on improving employability and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.
According to Adani, the group has shifted from viewing training as a standalone activity to building it as a structured capability, delivering thousands of hours of vocational and workforce training during the year.
He also highlighted the group's efforts in Kutch, Gujarat, where the adoption of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Karma Utsav initiative is helping create local employment opportunities and strengthen workforce readiness. Adani said the initiative is aimed at reducing migration by enabling young people to access skill development and job opportunities closer to home.
Adani Group AGM Live: Adani Expands Healthcare Footprint With Bihar Vision Care Network, Health Cities
Gautam Adani said the group is scaling up its presence in healthcare through a mix of affordable care, medical education and large hospital infrastructure projects. He highlighted the development of a rural vision-care ecosystem in Bihar, which aims to provide affordable eye-care services through an integrated delivery model.
Adani also said the group is strengthening healthcare education through institutions such as Adani University of Higher Education and Research and the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS) in Bhuj, where it is establishing centres of excellence focused on affordable healthcare delivery and medical training.
In addition, he outlined plans for Adani Health City, a major healthcare initiative that will see integrated health campuses developed in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The projects will include 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals, medical colleges, transitional care facilities and research centres, expanding the group's footprint in healthcare infrastructure.
Adani Group AGM Live: Adani Foundation Reaches 10 Million People Across 22 States
Gautam Adani said the group's commitment extends beyond its businesses and into the communities in which it operates, with the Adani Foundation continuing to play a central role in its social impact initiatives.
He noted that the Foundation currently reaches around 10 million people across 7,000 villages in 22 states, making it one of the largest corporate-led community development programmes in the country.
As the Adani Foundation completes 30 years of operations, Adani said it is expanding its reach and deepening its engagement across sectors under the leadership of Dr Priti Adani. He added that the Foundation's work remains focused on improving lives and creating long-term opportunities for communities alongside the group's business growth.
Adani Group AGM Live: Gautam Adani Unveils Three-Pronged Plan To Build Next-Decade Organisation
Gautam Adani outlined what he described as three foundational initiatives aimed at preparing the Adani Group for its next phase of growth.
The first focuses on organisational simplification. Adani said the group is implementing a three-tier structure across its corporate headquarters and project sites to streamline decision-making, improve accountability and reduce bureaucracy.
The second pillar centres on deeper engagement with contractors. Adani said the group intends to move beyond traditional vendor relationships and build long-term partnerships with contractors.
The third, and most significant, pillar is a renewed focus on worker welfare and dignity. Adani noted that the group's direct and indirect workforce now numbers nearly 4 lakh people, with around 85% employed at project sites and operational locations.
Adani Group AGM Live: Profit Rises 14%, Revenue Nears Rs 3 Lakh Crore In FY26
Turning to the group's financial performance, Gautam Adani said FY26 was marked by disciplined growth and strong execution across the Adani portfolio.
The group reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore, up 7.4% year-on-year, reflecting continued expansion across its infrastructure, energy, logistics and industrial businesses.
EBITDA rose to Rs 94,834 crore, while the group's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 3.3 times, which Adani said underscores the resilience of its operating businesses and balance sheet.
On the bottom line, profit after tax increased 13.9% year-on-year to Rs 46,376 crore, while cash flow from operations stood at Rs 67,995 crore.
The numbers come amid a period of record capital expenditure by the group, which invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure projects during FY26, while continuing to maintain what management described as a healthy leverage profile.
Adani Group AGM Live: Defence Push Deepens With Leonardo, Embraer Partnerships
Gautam Adani said the group is stepping up its ambitions in defence and aerospace through partnerships with global aerospace companies Leonardo and Embraer.
He said the collaborations are aimed at building integrated helicopter and regional aircraft manufacturing ecosystems in India, while also creating a broader aerospace platform spanning manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), services and pilot training.
Adani also noted that the group's drones, anti-drone systems, missiles and ammunition were deployed during Operation Sindoor, supporting India's armed forces during the operation.
Adani Group AGM Live: Cement Capacity Expands To 110 MMTPA
In the cement business, Adani said the group continued to supply material for several large infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Umiya Dham project in Ahmedabad.
He added that the group's cement platform expanded significantly during the year, with total installed capacity increasing to 110 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), strengthening its position among India's largest cement manufacturers.
Adani Group AGM Live: Mining Capacity Rises To 145 Million Tonnes Per Annum
Adani also outlined growth in the group's mining services business, stating that four new mine developer and operator (MDO) agreements have increased mining capacity to a record 145 million tonnes per annum.
According to Adani, the expansion further strengthens the group's position as India's largest private-sector mining operator and supports the country's industrial and energy requirements by securing critical resource supplies.
Adani Group AGM Live: Data Centre Push, Mining Expansion And Defence Ambitions In Focus
Gautam Adani said the group's data centre business is on track to build a 3 GW capacity platform by 2030, positioning itself to capitalise on India's rapidly growing digital infrastructure needs.
He highlighted the recently signed binding memorandum of understanding with Google for a gigawatt-scale data centre project in Visakhapatnam, saying the partnership reflects both the scale of future digital demand and the confidence global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, Uber and Flipkart have placed in the Adani ecosystem.
Adani Group AGM Live: Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Among World's Most Beautiful Airports
Gautam Adani highlighted two major milestones in the group's airports business during FY26 — the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new integrated terminal at Guwahati Airport, both of which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Adani said both airports were recently included in the list of the World's Seven Most Beautiful Airports, underscoring the group's growing presence in India's aviation infrastructure sector.
He also described the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport in December 2025 as a landmark moment for Indian aviation. According to Adani, the airport, designed to handle 90 million passengers annually, was developed in just over four years, making it one of the fastest airport infrastructure projects of its scale globally.
Adani Group AGM Live: Adani Ports Crosses 500 Million Tonnes Cargo; Vizhinjam Surpasses 1 Million TEUs
Gautam Adani said Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo in FY26, setting what he described as a new benchmark for India's ports sector and laying the foundation for the company's target of reaching 1 billion tonnes of cargo throughput by 2030.
He attributed the growth to the group's integrated ecosystem spanning ports, special economic zones, logistics infrastructure and maritime services. According to Adani, this integrated network is helping the company strengthen its market position while reducing the cost and complexity of trade movement across India.
Adani also highlighted the performance of Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, calling it one of the most strategically located ports on global shipping routes.
The port crossed 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in its first year of operations, a milestone Adani said was achieved faster than at any other Indian port. He added that the performance underscores India's growing role in global transshipment and maritime trade.
Adani Group AGM Live: Adani Total Gas Crosses 1.1 Million PNG Connections
Gautam Adani said Adani Total Gas crossed a key milestone during the year, surpassing 1.1 million Piped Natural Gas (PNG) household connections across its network.
He said the company is accelerating the rollout of PNG infrastructure to cater to India's growing demand for cleaner and more accessible energy solutions. Adani added that the current geopolitical environment has reinforced the importance of expanding domestic gas distribution networks and improving energy accessibility.
Adani Group AGM Live: Group Eyes Nuclear And Bhutan Hydro Growth
He further outlined the group's plans in the nuclear energy space through Adani Atomic Energy, describing it as a strategic move to support India's long-term energy requirements. Adani said land has already been identified for the project and the group is targeting 10 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2035, positioning itself to meet rising demand for clean, reliable, round-the-clock electricity.
Adani Group AGM Live: Adani Power Targets 45 GW Capacity
Gautam Adani said Adani Power is currently executing what he described as India's largest private-sector power expansion programme, involving investments of more than Rs 2 lakh crore. The company is targeting 45 GW of generation capacity over the next five years, significantly expanding its presence in the country's power sector.
Adani also highlighted the group's growing international energy partnerships, announcing a collaboration with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC). Under the partnership, the Adani Group and DGPC plan to jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower capacity in Bhutan, deepening the group's presence in renewable energy and regional power infrastructure.
Adani Group AGM Live: Adani Energy Solutions' Order Book Swells To Rs 72,000 Crore
Highlighting the group's infrastructure execution over the past year, Gautam Adani said Adani Energy Solutions expanded its transmission order book to Rs 72,000 crore.
He noted that the company secured several major projects during the year, including the Khavda–South Olpad HVDC transmission line, further strengthening its position in the power transmission sector.
Adani said the project reinforces Adani Energy Solutions' standing as India's only private-sector player with proven high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission capabilities, a technology critical for transmitting large volumes of renewable energy over long distances.
Adani Group AGM Live: "Continue To Invest In Infrastructure That Will Power India’s Next Chapter"
Gautam Adani highlighted the scale of the group's ongoing investment cycle, noting that Adani Group invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26. He said the spending accounted for over 30% of all new private-sector capital expenditure in India during the year.
Adani described the investment not merely as a financial milestone but as a reflection of the group's long-term conviction in India's growth story. He said the scale of capital deployment underscores the group's commitment to building the infrastructure required to support the country's next phase of economic expansion.
Adani Group AGM Live: "Accelerating Infrastructure, Leveraging Intelligence"
Gautam Adani said this year's theme, "Accelerating Infrastructure, Leveraging Intelligence," reflects what he sees as the two pillars that will drive India's rise in the decades ahead.
According to Adani, infrastructure and intelligence can no longer be viewed as separate priorities. Instead, they have become complementary forces that will strengthen India's economic capabilities, enhance strategic self-reliance and support its ambition of becoming a leading global power.
He described infrastructure as the physical backbone of growth, encompassing assets such as roads, ports, airports, power plants, transmission networks, renewable energy parks, gas pipelines, logistics hubs, water systems and industrial ecosystems.
The second pillar, intelligence, refers to the growing role of technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, digital platforms, real-time analytics and predictive systems. Adani said these tools are increasingly being used to improve efficiency, responsiveness and decision-making across infrastructure assets and networks.
Adani Group AGM Live: "We Did Not Bend. We Did Not Pause."
Gautam Adani says, "While others debated, your Group built, advancing its journey as the world’s most integrated infrastructure platform — across energy, transport, logistics and industrial manufacturing. This progress did not come in calm conditions for us. It came in the middle of extraordinary scrutiny. However, we did not bend. We did not pause."
Adani Group AGM Live: Chairman Starts Address
Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Adani starts his address, with a recap of the the year gone by.
He says, "It was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty. However, even in the face of these challenges, your Adani Group remained anchored to an unwavering belief — India’s future cannot wait."
Adani Group AGM Live: Recent Updates In The Group
Ahead of the Annual General Meeting and the Chairman's address, here are a few updates and achievements from the group.
- Adani Mundra Airport Takes Flight As Fully Integrated, Multi-Modal Logistics And Business Hub
- Adani Ports Bags Rs 666 Crore 10-Year Marine Services Contract For Argentina's First LNG Export to India
- Adani Ports to Acquire Jaypee Fertilizers For Rs 1,500 Crore
- Adani Portfolio Reports Highest Ever Capex By Any Indian Corporate
- Adani Group Market Cap Nears Rs 20 Lakh Crore; Adds Rs 5 Lakh Crore In 2026
- US Case Closure To Improve Adani Group's Borrowing Profile, Attract More Lenders: Keki Mistry
Adani Group AGM Live: Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage With Overweight Rating
Ahaed of the AGM, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises with an "Overweight" rating and a target price of Rs 3,638, describing the flagship Adani Group company as "India's premier incubator" with exposure to several long-term structural growth themes.
The global brokerage said Adani Enterprises is well positioned to benefit from India's expanding infrastructure, energy transition, digital infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, calling the company "anchored to the New India."
According to Morgan Stanley, fiscal year 2027 will mark a major earnings inflection for the company as several large projects begin contributing meaningfully to profits. Key triggers include the commissioning of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), commencement of tolling on the Ganga Expressway, higher utilisation at its copper smelting plant, and capacity expansion in the new energy business.
Adani Group AGM Live: Record Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore Capex Puts Spotlight On Growth Plans
Ahead of the address to shareholders, investors will be watching for commentary on the group's investment pipeline after the conglomerate reported a record capital expenditure of Rs 1.53 lakh crore in FY26 — the highest annual capex undertaken by any Indian corporate.
The Adani Group said earlier this month that its asset base expanded to Rs 7.85 lakh crore as it accelerated investments across energy, utilities, transport and logistics businesses. Nearly 80% of the spending was directed towards core infrastructure platforms, underscoring the group's continued focus on long-gestation assets.
The infrastructure-to-energy conglomerate also reported record EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore for FY26, up 5.6% from a year ago, with core infrastructure businesses contributing 87% of total earnings.
Investors will also be looking for updates on funding and leverage. The group ended FY26 with cash balances of Rs 55,852 crore, equivalent to 15% of gross debt, while its average borrowing cost declined to 7.8%, compared with 9% two years ago, aided by rating upgrades and improved access to capital.
Adani AGM Live: Where To Watch Adani Group's AGM Live?
Gautam Adani is set to address shareholders at the Adani Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 shortly.
The AGM will be streamed live on Adani Group's official digital platforms.
Catch the live stream and follow NDTV Profit for minute-by-minute coverage, key announcements and market reaction.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.