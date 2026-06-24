Adani AGM 2026 Live: Gautam Adani Announces Big Workforce, Healthcare And Education Push At AGM

All eyes are on Gautam Adani as the billionaire industrialist addresses shareholders at the Adani Group's 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026.

Investors will be watching closely for updates on the conglomerate's expansion plans across airports, renewable energy, data centres, transmission, ports and logistics, as well as management commentary on fundraising, debt reduction and capital expenditure.

Shareholders are also expected to look for updates on the group's renewable energy pipeline, infrastructure projects, international expansion opportunities and outlook for key businesses.

Will the group announce new investment targets? What are the growth plans for Adani Green, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises? Could there be fresh commentary on the group's cash flows and future fundraising strategy?

Stay tuned for live updates, key announcements, shareholder questions and all the biggest takeaways from the Adani AGM 2026.