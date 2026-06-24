Adani AGM Highlights: Gautam Adani Outlines Infrastructure-AI Growth Blueprint

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani used his annual shareholder address to lay out an ambitious roadmap centred on what he called the twin engines of India's future — infrastructure and intelligence. Framing the theme of this year's AGM as "Accelerating Infrastructure, Leveraging Intelligence", Adani argued that physical infrastructure and technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and data centres are increasingly inseparable in shaping economic growth and national competitiveness.

The address came against the backdrop of what Adani described as a defining year for the group. Despite operating amid "extraordinary scrutiny", the conglomerate continued to invest aggressively, committing more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in capital expenditure during FY26, accounting for over 30% of India's total new private-sector capex for the year. He also cited the group's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue as a vote of confidence from shareholders.

The group is also betting heavily on digital infrastructure. Adani said its data centre business is on track to build a 3 GW platform by 2030, highlighting a gigawatt-scale data centre agreement with Google in Visakhapatnam. He also pointed to expansion in mining, cement and defence, including partnerships with Leonardo and Embraer and the role played by the group's drones and defence systems during Operation Sindoor.

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Adani Energy Solutions' transmission order book rose to Rs 72,000 crore, while Adani Power is pursuing a Rs 2 lakh crore expansion programme aimed at taking generation capacity to 45 GW over the next five years. The group also announced plans to develop 5,000 MW of hydropower capacity in Bhutan and outlined ambitions to build 10 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2035 through Adani Atomic Energy.

Across logistics and transport, Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo during FY26 and reiterated its goal of reaching 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Vizhinjam port crossed 1 million TEUs in its first year of operations, while Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new Guwahati airport terminal were showcased as major additions to the group's infrastructure portfolio.

Beyond infrastructure, Adani outlined organisational reforms focused on simplifying management structures, strengthening contractor partnerships and improving worker welfare. He also highlighted the work of the Adani Foundation, which now reaches 10 million people across 7,000 villages in 22 states, alongside investments in healthcare, education and skilling programmes.

ALSO READ: Adani Group Invested Record Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore In FY26, Gautam Adani Says

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