Adani Group Invested Record Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore In FY26, Gautam Adani Says

The Adani Group invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26, marking its highest annual capital expenditure to date, Chairman Gautam Adani said at the group's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The investment accounted for more than 30% of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure during the year, according to Adani.

The spending underscores the group's continued focus on expanding infrastructure assets across sectors including energy, transport, logistics, airports, ports, transmission, digital infrastructure and industrial manufacturing.

Investment Reached Record Level In FY26

Speaking to shareholders, Adani said the group had maintained a high pace of investment despite a challenging operating environment.

"In FY25-26, we made a record capital investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure," he said.

"To put that in perspective, this represented over 30% of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure for the year."

Adani said the investment reflected the group's commitment to developing infrastructure that supports India's economic growth.

"For us, this is more than a financial number. It is a statement of belief and there can be no stronger testimony to our commitment to nation-building than the scale at which we continue to invest in the infrastructure that will power India's next chapter," he said.

Investments Span Multiple Businesses

During the year, the group expanded its presence across several businesses.

Adani Energy Solutions increased its transmission order book to Rs 72,000 crore and secured projects including the Khavda South Olpad HVDC transmission line.

Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo during FY26, while the group opened the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new integrated terminal building at Guwahati Airport.

The group's data centre business continued work towards building a 3 GW platform by 2030, while Adani Cement increased total capacity to 110 million metric tonnes per annum.

Financial Performance Supports Future Spending

Adani said the group's operating performance provided the resources needed to fund future investments.

The group's consolidated portfolio revenue stood at Rs 2.92 lakh crore in FY26, while EBITDA reached Rs 94,834 crore. Profit after tax rose 13.9% to Rs 46,376 crore and cash flow stood at Rs 67,995 crore.

"These record numbers give us the financial strength, liquidity and confidence to fund our ambitious capex plans and continue building at unmatched scale across India's core infrastructure sectors," Adani said.

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