Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Business Update: Crosses 1 Crore Smart Meters

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) reported strong operational progress across its transmission, distribution and smart metering businesses in the fourth quarter of FY26, highlighted by the commissioning of a key infrastructure project and a milestone in smart meter installations.

During the quarter, the company commissioned its second high-voltage direct current project in Mumbai, enhancing the city's transmission capacity by 1,000 MW. The project is expected to support rising peak demand, improve grid reliability and contribute to climate-focused energy initiatives.

AESL also secured a new network expansion project at the South Kalamb substation, taking its total transmission network to 27,949 circuit kilometres (ckm). The company maintained a high average system availability of 99.77% during the quarter, underscoring operational efficiency.

In the distribution segment, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) reported improved performance metrics. Distribution losses declined to 4.20% in fourth quarter of last fiscal from 4.31% a year ago, while supply reliability stood at an impressive 99.997%. System indicators such as SAIDI and SAIFI improved, although CAIDI saw a marginal uptick.

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Electricity demand in Mumbai remained robust, with units sold rising 4% year-on-year to 2,508 million units. Collection efficiency exceeded 100% at 101.70%, reflecting strong billing and recovery performance. Meanwhile, at MPSEZ Utilities Ltd (MUL), units sold surged 46% to 368 million units, driven by higher industrial activity.

A key highlight for AESL was its smart metering business, where it surpassed its guidance by crossing 1 crore cumulative installations. The company's order book stands at 2.46 crore meters, translating into a revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore. AESL also noted a significant untapped national opportunity of around 103 million smart meters.

For the full financial year fiscal 2026, AESL expanded its transmission network from 26,696 ckm to 27,949 ckm, while power transformation capacity increased to 1,23,175 MVA. System availability improved marginally to 99.70%.

In Mumbai, supply reliability rose to 99.998%, while distribution losses narrowed to 4.21%. Consumer complaints declined significantly, and the customer base grew to 3.27 million. The share of digital payments increased to 85.50%, reflecting growing adoption of technology-driven services.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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