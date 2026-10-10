Adani Defence & Aerospace Wins SIDM Champion Award For Defence Export Performance

Adani Defence & Aerospace has won the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award 2026 for Export Performance in Defence and Aerospace at its eighth annual session in New Delhi on October 9.

The company manufactures small-calibre ammunition for defence and law enforcement agencies across global markets. Its Kanpur facility in Uttar Pradesh has an annual production capacity of 300 million rounds and manufactures ammunition meeting North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standards. The facility also supports the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the company said in a release.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the award in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General (Acquisition) A. Anbarasu.

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The 15 awards aim to recognise achievements in technology development, product innovation, design, import substitution, manufacturing excellence and exports.

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In an address during the session, Rajnath Singh urged for greater private sector participation in defence production, increased investment in research and development, and expanded manufacturing capacity to meet the defence requirements of the country.

Speaking on the achievement, Adani Defence & Aerospace Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Rajvanshi said, “We are proud to see our efforts in building India's defence manufacturing capabilities recognised. Our focus is on making highquality products in India and taking them to customers across global markets. We will continue to invest in technology and indigenous manufacturing to meet the evolving needs of defence and security customers.”

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The latest recognition comes after a separate SIDM Champion Award awarded to Adani Defence & Aerospace's Kanpur Ammunition Complex in 2025 for design, manufacturing and testing excellence. The Kanpur facility utilises automated manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled quality inspection, real-time data analytics and digital monitoring across the production process. The facility's digital shopfloor eliminates manual handling of hazardous materials.

Supported by digital security systems, it also has 100% digital traceability across the manufacturing value chain. The complex includes a ballistics testing range equipped with an Electronic Pressure, Velocity and Action Time (EPVAT) system.

India's apex accreditation body for testing and calibration laboratories, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has accredited the range.

Data highlights that India's defence exports touched a record Rs 38,424 crore in FY2025-26, marking growth of 62.66% over the previous financial year. The government has set a target of Rs 50,000 crore in annual defence exports by 2029.



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