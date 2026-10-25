Adani Airport, IndiGo Map Phased International Shift To Navi Mumbai From February 2027

IndiGo is preparing to expand its international footprint in Mumbai by shifting 12 daily international departures to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from February 2027. The move is being planned jointly with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) as the new airport prepares to take on a larger role in international travel. Mumbai's Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport is preparing to redevlop Terminal-1.

Under the phased plan, IndiGo will transfer its existing services to 11 destinations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA): Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta.

The airline will also introduce a daily service to Kathmandu, taking its international network at NMIA to 12 destinations between February and July 2027.

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The shift will involve more than relocating international departures. IndiGo will also transfer the domestic services needed to support these flights. It will allow passengers to connect between domestic and international routes at NMIA.

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IndiGo and AAHL are working on the infrastructure and operational arrangements required to make these connections smooth and efficient.

For IndiGo, the transition is part of a longer-term strategy to develop NMIA into an international hub. It is also expected to ease pressure on Mumbai's existing airport, where limited capacity has constrained further expansion.

The additional room at CSMIA could help IndiGo introduce new international services across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2027, supported by its growing fleet of A320 and A321 aircraft and A321XLRs.

The airline's shift of domestic operations will also contribute to capacity reductions required for the redevelopment of CSMIA's Terminal 1 by 2030.

IndiGo and AAHL said any further adjustments to IndiGo's Terminal 1 operations needed for the redevelopment would be accommodated at Terminal 2. The companies described the wider transition as an effort to distribute capacity more evenly between Mumbai's two airports, while considering each airline's existing presence at CSMIA.

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The final transition dates have not been announced. IndiGo will confirm the schedule for moving services to NMIA and introducing new services at CSMIA once project coordination is complete and the necessary operating approvals are secured.

The planned expansion is expected to broaden international connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as NMIA scales up and CSMIA moves ahead with redevelopment.

CSMIA Terminal 1 Redevelopment to Boost Capacity by 33%

The planned shift of selected airline operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport will facilitate the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) Terminal 1.

The project aims to upgrade safety standards, modernise passenger facilities and increase annual passenger-handling capacity by 33%, from 15 million to 20 million.

Around 3.6 million passengers are expected to shift to Navi Mumbai in the initial phase, accounting for approximately 70% of the traffic targeted for relocation.

The broader first phase aims to move around 5 million passengers. However, only 9% of CSMIA's annual traffic of 55 million passengers will be temporarily relocated, while 91% will continue operating from the existing airport.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually through its Terminal 1, with future expansion plans targeting 90 million passengers.

Improved road connectivity, Digi Yatra, automated baggage handling and integrated digital systems are expected to support passenger movement and operational efficiency.

The transition will also create room for airlines to operate while CSMIA undergoes redevelopment. The airport operator has said airlines' historical slots will be restored after the work is completed, supporting Mumbai's long-term aviation capacity and international connectivity.

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