IndiGo Partners With Adani Airports To Reward BluChip Members On Duty-Free Shopping

IndiGo has announced a partnership with Adani Group's Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL) to allow its loyalty program members to earn IndiGo BluChips on duty-free purchases at select airports in India. This collaboration aims to make airport shopping more convenient for travellers while offering rewards for their spending.

“The partnership will integrate IndiGo BluChip with the Adani platform, enabling travellers to pre-order duty-free products and collect them at the airport,” the companies announced in a joint press release.

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Under the partnership, IndiGo BluChip members will earn five BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free products booked through the Adani platform. IndiGo BluChip is IndiGo's loyalty program that rewards frequent flyers. Under this, members earn BluChips on every flight based on their spending.

“At IndiGo, we are continuously striving to enhance the value proposition of our loyalty program. This partnership with Adani Duty Free strengthens our commitment to offering meaningful rewards beyond flights, making every step of the journey more beneficial for our customers. By combining IndiGo's extensive network with Adani's premium duty-free experience, we are delighted to bring greater convenience, choice, and value to millions of travellers across India,” Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said about the partnership.

With the collaboration, the aim is to provide travellers with convenience, choice and value, the release noted.

Commenting on this, Suchit Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Non-Aero, AAHL, said: “We are transforming how travellers shop at airports by integrating digital discovery, pre-order convenience and seamless collection through the Adani platform. Our partnership with IndiGo brings together India's largest airline and the country's largest private airport operator to deliver a more connected and rewarding travel retail experience.”

How To Get Rewards?

IndiGo has announced that IndiGo BluChip members can now earn rewards on duty-free shopping at select airports managed by AAHL. Customers can log in through a dedicated portal, link their membership ID and receive their earnings within 24 to 48 hours based on their spending.

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Currently, participating duty-free stores are at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Lucknow airports. The program will soon expand to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and the new Navi Mumbai International Airport, the press release said.

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