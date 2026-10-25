Bollywood Music Project Apologises After Shilpa Rao's Performance Is Cut Short

The organisers of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) have apologised after singer Shilpa Rao's performance at the festival's 10th-anniversary edition in Mumbai was abruptly cut short on October 24. Her microphone and stage lights were reportedly switched off midway through her set after the event ran behind schedule.

The incident drew criticism from festival-goers and fans, with #JusticeForShilpaRao trending online. In a social media statement, the organisers attributed the early end to delays caused by extended performances, local authority guidelines and venue curfew restrictions.

Addressing the incident, the organisers wrote, “We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival.”

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They said they held Rao in the highest regard and valued her legacy, artistry and impact on the music industry. “It was an absolute honour to have her on our line-up,” the statement read.

The organisers explained that large-scale music festivals involve complex logistics and multiple artists. “Despite strict planning and coordination, live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances,” they said.

Explaining why Rao's performance ended early, the organisers wrote, “Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set. While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety.”

They also apologised to Rao, her team and her fans, adding, “We share in your disappointment and appreciate your understanding as we navigate the strict operational realities of live festival production.”

ALSO READ: Shilpa Rao's Mic Cut Mid-Show At Mumbai Event, AICWA Says 'Such Behaviour Towards An Artist Will Never Be Tolerated'

Shilpa Rao's Set Cut Short

The Bollywood Music Project was held in Mumbai on October 24 and featured a large lineup of artists. However, the event was reportedly running nearly 45 minutes behind schedule, resulting in shorter performance slots. As Rao attempted to address the audience, thank them and bid farewell, fellow performer Kutle Khan began his set, interrupting her closing remarks.

Rao later expressed her disappointment in an Instagram Story while thanking the Mumbai audience for its support. “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this,” she wrote.

She added, “But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices... Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back.”

AICWA Condemns Treatment Of Shilpa Rao

Rao also received support from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which criticised the organisers for switching off her microphone and stage lights midway through her performance, calling the incident “completely unacceptable”.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Sunday, the association condemned the treatment of the National Award-winning singer during her performance at the festival on October 24, 2026. It described the incident as disrespectful and said it would support Rao if she chose to pursue legal or other action against the organisers.

The incident also drew criticism from attendees on social media, with several accusing the organisers of poor time management and disrespect towards the singer.

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