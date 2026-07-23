80,000 Employees Now Coding With AI: Infosys CEO Details Claude, Codex Use In Workflow

Infosys has embedded artificial intelligence into its software development workflows, with more than 80,000 employees now using AI-powered coding assistants such as Claude Code, Codex and other developer tools, Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said during the company's first-quarter earnings concall.

"Over 80,000 employees are working on coding tools such as Claude Code or Codex or several others for our clients, for our work," Parekh said, highlighting the scale at which AI-assisted software development is now being deployed across the company.

The Bengaluru-based IT services giant also said AI services contributed 8.2% of its overall revenue in the June quarter, with the business posting double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth for several consecutive quarters.

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Parekh said Infosys is witnessing strong demand across six AI-focused areas, including AI agents, process automation, data modernisation and AI-assisted software engineering.

"We see strong traction across the six areas of growth... We are building a team of 6,000 frontier engineers over the next few years to support client work," he said.

To support enterprise AI adoption, Infosys is expanding its Topaz Fabric platform, which allows clients to use multiple foundation models while keeping their data within their own environments.

"Our clients are able to work with any foundation model, closed, open-weight or cloud-based, while maintaining the sovereignty of their own data," Parekh said. He added that the platform also helps customers optimise AI token costs, an increasingly important consideration as generative AI deployments scale.

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Despite the AI momentum, Infosys trimmed its full-year revenue growth guidance to 1.5%-3% in constant currency, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and the impact of a one-time client decision. However, Parekh said the company remains confident that AI will continue to strengthen Infosys' long-term relevance with enterprise customers.

"We feel there's a good long-term relevance of our services because this is going to continue to grow," he said, pointing to a robust AI pipeline that is already larger than the current revenue contribution from AI.

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