Will Kevin Warsh Cut Rates After Taking Over As Fed Chief? What We Know So Far

As speculation builds around Kevin Warsh potentially taking charge as the next Federal Reserve Chair, a key question for global markets, and consumers, remains: will interest rates come down anytime soon?

While there is no clear policy roadmap yet, expectations of rate cuts are likely to hinge on inflation trends, labour market resilience, and broader economic stability rather than immediate leadership change.

For consumers hoping for relief on mortgages, auto loans, or credit costs, the outlook remains uncertain. Any meaningful easing cycle would likely be gradual, not immediate, analysts say.

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Amid this uncertainty, structured compensation strategies, such as employer-provided car leases, are increasingly gaining attention for their tax efficiency.

“Drivers and cars in a compensation package are both considered perks. With respect to taxation, they are both considered salary but are not taxed like normal salary,” said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

Under the Income Tax Act, 1961, such components are treated as perquisites and taxed based on notional valuation rules rather than actual employer expenditure. For instance, even if a company spends Rs 45,000 per month on a car and driver, the taxable value may be capped at around Rs 8,000 per month, significantly lowering the employee's tax burden.

Maurya noted that proper documentation can further reduce tax liability.

“If the car is used only for company purposes and records are maintained, the valuation for tax could be zero,” he said.

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This structure is particularly beneficial for those in higher tax brackets, where annual savings can range between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh.

“The main benefit is through the tax savings that come from being able to convert a cash component of the salary to a perquisite which has a lower and predetermined tax value,” Maurya added.

However, employees should weigh lease terms, employer policies, and job mobility before opting in, especially if planning a mid-term switch.

While rate cuts remain a waiting game under potential Fed leadership changes, tax-efficient compensation strategies continue to offer immediate financial optimisation opportunities.

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