Former ENHYPEN Star Heeseung Debuts As Evan, Stuns With Blond Transformation

A new chapter has begun for former ENHYPEN member Heeseung, who has now introduced himself as Evan and made his first public appearance since leaving the group. The singer immediately caught attention with a bold platinum blond hairstyle, signalling a clear shift in both image and direction.

First Public Appearance After Exit

Evan attended a brand event at a Musinsa Megastore in Seoul's Seongdong District, marking his first official schedule as a solo artist. The event was held for a global coloured contact lens brand.

Wearing a clean black suit, Evan combined a sharp, elegant style with his eye-catching hair transformation. He greeted photographers and fans with ease, offering smiles, waves, and playful heart gestures, creating a warm and engaging presence at the venue.

Journey With ENHYPEN​

Debuting in 2020, Heeseung was known as ENHYPEN's main vocalist and eldest member. Beyond performing, he also explored songwriting and production, contributing to tracks such as “Highway 1009” and “Dial Tragedy.” His transition now signals a move toward a more personal and independent creative space.

Life After ENHYPEN

His appearance comes weeks after he departed from ENHYPEN, a move that sparked strong reactions online. While some fans were surprised by the sudden decision, others have expressed curiosity and support for his solo journey.

His agency, Belift Lab, had earlier stated that he chose to leave after developing a clearer vision for his music. Since then, the group has continued its activities with six members - Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki.

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EVAN - A New Identity

On April 8, he revealed his new stage name, Evan, sharing that it holds personal meaning and has been part of his life since childhood. Alongside the name change, he launched new social media accounts and presented a softer, more understated visual identity through his profile photos.

What Lies Ahead

With his first public outing complete, Evan has officially stepped into the spotlight as a solo act. As he begins this new phase, fans are eager to see how he will define his musical identity and build his presence as an independent artist in the competitive K-pop solo space.

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