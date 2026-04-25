This Weekend's OTT Picks: Marty Supreme, If Wishes Could Kill, 24 And More — Movies And Series To Watch

If you've been waiting all week to unwind with a solid binge session, this weekend's OTT lineup has you covered. From gripping thrillers and emotional dramas to Korean horror and nostalgic action, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar are bringing a mix of English, Hindi, and Korean titles that promise something for every mood.

Here's a list of movies and series streaming from April 24:

1. Marty Supreme (Amazon Prime Video)

Timothée Chalamet leads this English-language, Oscar-nominated sports drama inspired by real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman. Directed with a nostalgic touch, the story follows a hustler chasing big dreams in 1950s New York, blending ambition, ego, and survival.

Streaming from April 24.

2. Apex (Netflix)

Starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, this English survival thriller throws you into a tense cat-and-mouse chase in the wild. Directed as a high-stakes action drama, it follows a woman hunted by a killer in the wilderness, turning her escape into a fight for life.

Streaming from April 24.

3. 24 (JioHotstar)

Anil Kapoor headlines this Hindi action-thriller series directed by Abhinay Deo. The story follows anti-terror officer Jai Singh Rathod, who has just 24 hours to stop deadly threats while dealing with personal crises, making every second count.

Streaming from April 24.

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4. If Wishes Could Kill (Netflix)

This Korean horror series dives into the dark side of desires. Directed as a suspense thriller, it follows high school students who download an app that grants wishes—but each wish comes with a deadly countdown.

Streaming from April 24.

5. Greenland 2 Migration (Amazon Prime Video/Lionsgate Play)

Gerard Butler returns in this English post-apocalyptic drama. The sequel follows a family navigating a dangerous, broken world after a global disaster, turning survival into a race against time.

Streaming from April 24.

6. Nukkad Naatak (Netflix)

This Hindi drama tells the story of two college students trying to rebuild their lives after being expelled, leading them on a journey of responsibility, growth, and social change.

Streaming from April 24.

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With such a diverse mix of genres and stories, this weekend's OTT releases offer something for every kind of viewer—whether you're in the mood for action, drama, horror, or light-hearted romance.

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