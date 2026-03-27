Who Is Balen Shah? Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister Propelled To Power After Gen Z Movement

Balendra Shah, better known as Balen, has become one of the most striking faces of Nepal's political reset, rising from rapper and structural engineer to the country's youngest prime minister in decades.

At 35, the former mayor of Kathmandu was sworn in on Friday after his Rastriya Swatantra Party swept the March 5 election, riding a wave of anger over corruption, instability and the dominance of Nepal's old political elite.

Also Read: Balendra Shah 'Balen' Set To Be Sworn-in As Nepal's Youngest PM On Friday

Early Life And Education In India

Born in Kathmandu in 1990, Balen is the youngest son of Ram Narayan Shah, an Ayurved practitioner, and Dhruvadevi Shah, a homemaker. He was keen on music and poetry from a young age and turned to rap music during his education days.

Talking about his education, Shah trained as a structural engineer and pursued higher education in India, enrolling at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur. There, he earned a degree in civil engineering, gaining formal training in urban infrastructure, construction systems and planning.

He married Sabina Kafle in 2018, and the couple has a 2023-born daughter.

Music Career

He first gained national attention not in politics, but in music—as a socially conscious rapper known simply as “Balen”. His songs often criticised corruption, inequality and the failures of the political system, themes that later shaped his political identity.

Released in 2012, his first track “Sadak Balak” and later “Aatma” resonated widely with young listeners, helping him cultivate a reputation as a voice of dissent and change. His music often carried a raw, unfiltered tone, directly criticising governance failures and giving expression to public frustration—an image that later translated into his political appeal, especially among urban youth seeking alternatives to traditional leadership.

Early Political Journey

Shah's political journey began in 2022, when he contested and won the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate, defeating candidates from established parties. As mayor, he built a reputation for decisive action, particularly in urban governance issues such as waste management and illegal construction, though his tenure also drew criticism for strict enforcement measures.

Named among the 'Top 100 Emerging Leaders of 2023' by Time magazine, Balen rose to fame while working as the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor.

Rise To National Politics

But, the political opening that lifted Shah to national power was created by a youth-led uprising last year, when protests against corruption and poor governance turned deadly and forced the resignation of former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The "Gen Z movement" became a broader expression of frustration among young Nepalis facing unemployment, weak services and repeated government changes. Shah emerged as a symbolic figure for that generation, even though he did not lead the protests directly.

Also Read: Nepal Election Results 2026: Balendra Shah's RSP Heads For Landslide Victory As Vote Count Continues

Challenges Ahead

Now in office, Shah faces the far harder task of governing. He has begun with a small cabinet and a promise of frugality, but the pressures on his new government are enormous: deliver jobs, restore confidence in public institutions, and show that protest energy can be turned into stable administration.

Nepal has had 32 governments since 1990 without a single one completing a full term, and Shah's success will depend on whether he can break that pattern.

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