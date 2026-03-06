Nepal Election Results 2026: Balendra Shah's RSP Heads For Landslide Victory As Vote Count Continues

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) appeared headed for a sweeping victory in Nepal's general elections on Friday, the first since the Gen Z-led protests last year forced the collapse of the K P Sharma Oli government, media reports said.

According to the Election Commission, the RSP was leading in 70 of the 94 constituencies where vote counting was underway as of 2 pm. In comparison, the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and the Nepali Communist Party were each ahead in six constituencies.

The election is being closely monitored by India, which is keen to see a stable government in the politically fragile Himalayan nation and deepen development cooperation between the two countries.

“We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi on Thursday, PTI reported.

He added that India has “consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal and in keeping with our commitment, provided logistical supplies as per request from Government of Nepal for these elections.”

Also Read: Nepal Goes To Polls In First General Election Since Govt-Toppling Gen Z Protests Last Year

Shah, popularly known as Balen, is contesting from Jhapa-5, where he is leading against four-time prime minister and CPN-UML chief K P Sharma Oli in what is considered the latter's political stronghold. As of 10 am, Shah had secured 6,090 votes, while Oli had 1,248 votes, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Progressive Democratic Party, Shram Sanskrti Party, and independent candidates were each leading in one constituency.

The Election Commission has so far officially declared one seat each for the RSP and the Nepali Congress. Ranju Darshana of the RSP won Kathmandu-1 with 15,455 votes, while Yogesh Gauchan Thakali of the Nepali Congress secured victory from Mustang with 3,307 votes.

Former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' was also ahead in Rukum East, having received 5,924 votes so far, according to officials.

Media reports indicate that the RSP, led by Ravi Lamichhane, is leading in all 10 constituencies in Kathmandu.

Also Read: Nepal Election Results 2026: Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper-Turned-Politician Seen As Likely Next PM

Nepal recorded around 60% voter turnout in Thursday's elections to the 275-member House of Representatives. Vote counting began late Thursday night and is expected to conclude by Friday night, the Election Commission said.

The RSP, founded in 2022, had projected Balen Shah as its prime ministerial candidate and gained significant traction during the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML were part of the coalition government that collapsed following last year's youth-led protests.

Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa is the party's prime ministerial candidate, while K P Sharma Oli is the PM face of the CPN-UML.

Nepal has 18.9 million eligible voters, who are electing 275 members of the House of Representatives. Of these, 165 seats are decided through the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system, while 110 seats are allocated through proportional representation.

Media reports said that around 3,400 candidates are contesting for the 165 directly elected seats, while 3,135 candidates are vying for the 110 proportional representation seats.

The elections follow the dramatic Gen Z protests on September 8–9, which forced Prime Minister Oli to step down despite heading a coalition with the Nepali Congress that held nearly a two-thirds majority.

After the government's fall, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and appointed Sushila Karki as caretaker prime minister.

The protests were largely driven by youth demanding anti-corruption measures, better governance, an end to nepotism, and generational change in political leadership.

Nepal has seen 14 governments in the past 18 years, highlighting the political instability that has characterised the Himalayan nation's recent history.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.