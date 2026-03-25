US Releases New Footage Of Strikes On Iranian Military Sites Amid 'Productive' Trump-Tehran Talks

The United States military has released new footage showing strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, even as US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were “very good” and “productive.”

The video, shared by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on social media, shows what it described as precision attacks on Iranian targets as part of ongoing operations in the region.

U.S. forces are striking targets to degrade the Iranian regime's military infrastructure and capabilities that have threatened American troops and regional partners for decades. pic.twitter.com/wPIR1c6kA0 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 25, 2026

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The footage appears to capture aerial strikes on military facilities, including what officials said were assets linked to Iran's naval and drone capabilities.

The release of the video comes amid continuing military operations under what has been described as a broader campaign targeting Iran's defence infrastructure. CENTCOM has previously said its strikes have focused on military sites, including missile storage, naval assets and operational bases.

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia, with both military action and diplomatic messaging unfolding in parallel. Trump recently said the United States had held “very good and productive” discussions with Iranian representatives, though he did not provide details about the talks or identify those involved.

Iran, however, has denied that any direct negotiations are taking place and has rejected US claims of progress in talks. The gap between the two sides remains wide, with both continuing to present conflicting accounts of the situation.

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The ongoing operations are part of a wider escalation that began in late February, when US and allied forces launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. Since then, the region has seen repeated exchanges, including missile launches, airstrikes and increased military deployments.

While the video underscores continued US military activity, Trump's remarks suggest that diplomatic efforts are also being explored. However, with no confirmed breakthrough and continued exchanges on the ground, the situation remains fluid.

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