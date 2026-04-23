US Military Intercepts Iranian Tankers Near India, Malaysia Amid Hormuz Blockade: Reports

The US military has intercepted at least three Iranian‑flagged oil tankers in Asian waters and redirected them away from positions near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, according to shipping, security and Western maritime sources cited by Reuters on Wednesday. The action is part of Washington's expanding maritime blockade on Iran as tensions from the recent US‑Israel war show little sign of easing, despite an uneasy ceasefire. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery at the entrance to the Gulf, remains at a near standstill.

The disruption has deepened a global energy crisis. Roughly one‑fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies typically transit the strait, and prolonged closures have sharply constrained energy flows.

In recent days, US forces have seized an Iranian cargo ship and an oil tanker, Reuters sources said. Iran, meanwhile, said it captured two container ships on Wednesday that were attempting to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian forces fired on them. The seizures marked Tehran's first such actions since the conflict began, according to Reuters.

Among the tankers intercepted by US forces was the Iranian‑flagged Deep Sea supertanker, which was partially loaded and last detected off Malaysia's coast about a week ago, citing ship‑tracking data from MarineTraffic and shipping sources.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Climbs Above $105 As US-Iran Peace Talks Stall, Hormuz Tensions Escalate

Another vessel, the Sevin, an Iranian‑flagged tanker with capacity of about 1 million barrels, was carrying roughly 65% of its load when it was intercepted. MarineTraffic data showed the ship was last seen off Malaysia's coast about a month ago.

The Iranian‑flagged Dorena supertanker, fully loaded with about 2 million barrels of crude, was also intercepted after being tracked off India's southern coast three days ago. US Central Command said the Dorena was escorted by a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after attempting to breach the blockade.

Shipping sources cited by Reuters said US forces may also have intercepted the Iranian‑flagged Derya tanker, which failed to discharge its cargo in India before a US waiver on Iranian crude purchases expired on Sunday.

US Central Command said that since enforcing the blockade, American forces have directed 29 vessels to turn around or return to port, Reuters reported. A further Reuters‑cited maritime security source said US forces were increasingly targeting vessels in open waters rather than near Hormuz to reduce the risk posed by floating sea mines.

ALSO READ: Oil Bears Go All-In: $430-Million Shorts Placed Before Trump's Iran Ceasefire Extension

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.