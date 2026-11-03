US Midterm Elections: Is November 3 A Public Holiday? What's Open, What's Closed — Full List

Millions of Americans vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, but Election Day is not a public holiday nationwide.

Banks, financial markets and major retailers remain open, although some states give workers the day off or require employers to provide paid time off to vote.

The election is the first midterm of President Donald Trump's second term, and the results will determine which party controls Congress. More than 54 million Americans have already cast early ballots, about 8 million more than at the same stage in 2022, according to the University of Florida Election Lab. By comparison, about 45.9 million people voted early before Election Day in 2022.

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Not A Federal Holiday

Election Day is not a federal holiday, and each state decides how to observe it. Banks, financial markets, major grocery chains and retailers across the US remain open. Post offices also operate as usual, and the next market holiday is Thanksgiving on November 26.

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States Where It Is A Public Holiday

Five states treat Election Day as a public holiday and also require employers to provide paid time off for voting: Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, New York and West Virginia.

Nine more states observe it as a public holiday but do not require employers to offer paid leave for voting: Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Paid Time Off Without A Holiday

In 17 states, Election Day is a normal working day, but employers must still provide workers with paid time off to vote, according to the Movement Advancement Project. These states are Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Most other states neither observe Election Day as a holiday nor require employers to provide paid leave for voting. Workers in those states should check with their employers.

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Storms And Holidays Ahead

Forecasts point to rain and the risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of the southern US on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could complicate travel to polling stations.

Only three federal holidays remain this year, according to the US Office of Personnel Management: Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11; Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26; and Christmas Day on Friday, December 25.

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