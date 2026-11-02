US Midterm Elections 2026: What Are They, When Are They Held And Why Do They Matter?

Americans vote on Tuesday in midterm elections that will decide whether President Donald Trump's Republican Party keeps control of Congress for the second half of his term.

All 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships are on the ballot. Republicans currently control both chambers.

Trump himself is not on the ballot, but the result will shape his ability to pass laws, confirm appointees and face investigations. Here is what the midterms are, how they work and why they matter.

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What Are Midterm Elections?

Midterm elections are general elections held halfway through a president's four-year term. The presidency itself is not on the ballot.

Donald Trump, a Republican in his second term, stays in office whatever the result. What changes is who controls Congress, the American parliament, along with many state governments.

When Are They Held?

By law, the vote falls on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which makes it November 3 this year. Early voting has been under way for weeks.

Counting can take days in some states. California, for example, counts mail ballots postmarked by November 3 if they arrive by November 10. Winners take office on January 3, 2027.

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What Is Being Decided?

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships are on the ballot. Thousands of state and local posts are also up for election.

The House is roughly like India's Lok Sabha: every member faces voters every two years. The Senate is closer to the Rajya Sabha in one respect. Senators serve six-year terms, so roughly a third of the chamber is elected at a time. The 35 seats include 33 regular contests and two special elections to fill vacancies.

One of these, in Florida, arose after Marco Rubio left the Senate to become Secretary of State.

Who Controls Congress Now?

Republicans currently control both the House and the Senate. Democrats need only a small number of House gains to flip that chamber but face a steeper climb in the Senate, where the balance currently favours Republicans.

Why Do They Matter?

Congress writes laws, approves government spending, confirms judges and top officials, and investigates the executive branch. If a party loses a chamber, a president can still govern through executive orders, but passing laws becomes harder. A rival-controlled House or Senate can also launch investigations and hold hearings, and the House can begin impeachment proceedings.

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History adds to the stakes. Since the Civil War, the president's party has lost House seats in more than 90% of midterm elections, a pattern often called the "midterm curse". That makes the midterms a kind of report card on the sitting president.

Why Does The World Care?

Congress shapes US tariffs, sanctions, defence budgets and aid, which affect other countries. The vote also comes during the US-Iran conflict.

Axios has reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing Trump to resume strikes on Iran right after the midterms, while Trump wants negotiations to continue for now.

How Many People Vote?

Midterms usually draw fewer voters than presidential elections. The 2024 presidential election saw over 155 million votes, or about 15.5 crore. Turnout is therefore a major factor in the outcome.

What Happens Next?

Results begin arriving on election night, but close races can take days to call. Final results are certified state by state, and the new Congress is sworn in on January 3.

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