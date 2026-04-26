Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: 'Everything Will Be Peanuts' If Iran Gets Nuclear Weapons, Says Trump

Trump Cancels Witkoff, Kushner's trip to Pakistan, says 'Iran can call US'

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: 'Everything Will Be Peanuts' If Iran Gets Nuclear Weapons, Says Trump
11 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that "everything will be peanuts compared to Iran getting a nuclear weapon. And they will use it too. I can tell you that."

This comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said that no meeting is planned. Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its “ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression.”

The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he said, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table. Bessent's statements come as the world is on edge over the US-Israeli war in Iran, and global energy markets have been ensnarled by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Apr 26, 2026 10:17 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Protests In Tel Aviv

Crowds of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Sunday amid growing fears that the US-Israeli war on Iran could resume.

The demonstrations come after US officials cancelled Iran peace talks in Islamabad that had sparked hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the standoff between Washington and Tehran.

Source: Al Jazeera

Apr 26, 2026 09:54 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Pakistan Iran Talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a post on X by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office. Islamabad told Tehran it would continue trying to promote peace, the PM's office said. The call comes as Iran has signalled it will not enter any talks imposed upon it while under blockade, with trust-building contingent on an end to hostile actions.

Source: Bloomberg

Apr 26, 2026 09:24 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Iran On Pakistan

Iran has told Pakistan it will not enter any talks that are imposed upon it while under blockade, according to a post on X by Iranian authorities. Tehran has also stated that trust cannot be built without an end to hostile actions against it, citing a call between the Iranian President and Pakistani Prime Minister as the basis for the communication.

Apr 26, 2026 09:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: What Trump Said On Assasilant's Link To Iran

When asked whether the assailant has any relation with Iran, US President Donald Trump says, "I don't think so, but you never know. We're going to know a lot. We have the best people in the world working on it, and we're going to know a lot."

Apr 26, 2026 09:05 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: US Cancels Planned Visit — What We Know So Far

The US President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned visit by American envoys to Pakistan for talks linked to the ongoing Iran conflict. 

The decision came soon after Iran's delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, departed Islamabad following discussions with Pakistani officials.

Trump said special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner would be “wasting too much time,” asserting that “if they want to talk, all they have to do is call.”

Apr 26, 2026 08:41 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: 'Everything Will Be Peanuts' If Iran Gets Nuclear Weapons, Says Trump

Trump warns that "everything will be peanuts compared to Iran getting a nuclear weapon. And they will use it too. I can tell you that."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Relieved': PM Modi Reacts To Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

'Relieved': PM Modi Reacts To Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source