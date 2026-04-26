US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: 'Everything Will Be Peanuts' If Iran Gets Nuclear Weapons, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that "everything will be peanuts compared to Iran getting a nuclear weapon. And they will use it too. I can tell you that."

This comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said that no meeting is planned. Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its “ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression.”

The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he said, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table. Bessent's statements come as the world is on edge over the US-Israeli war in Iran, and global energy markets have been ensnarled by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.