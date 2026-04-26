US-Iran War; Fed, 8th Pay Commission Meetings; Q4 Results & More — The Week Ahead

The upcoming week is likely to remain volatile amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East conflict, which has rattled the global markets since late February.

The week ahead will also focus on Fed meeting, key elections, signing Inida-New Zealand trade deal. Crude oil prices is expected to be a matter of concern amid the geopolitical risks, while investors navigate a packed calendar of quarterly earnings.

Notably, trading activity in the Indian stock market is expected to be limited due to a truncated week, with markets being shut on account of Maharashtra Day on May 1. For cricket enthusiasts, the ongoing Indian Premier League, which started on Saturday, March 28 will add to the buzz in the upcoming week.

Here are some of the key events from the upcoming week.

60th Day of US-Iran War

The US-Iran War will hit 60 day mark on May 1. According to a law following the Vietnam War, a 60 day limit has been on the use of military force without congressional authorization. The Trump administration has no sought no approval for the Iran war, which will reach its 60th day. However, it's not clear about what will happen next with a fragile ceasefire and tensions over the closure of Strait Hormuz.

India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement

India and New Zealand will sign free trade agreement on Monday, according to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The two countries last year announced the conclusion of negotiations for the trade deal, which aims to double bilateral trade to $5 billion in the next five years. The trade deal will be signed in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi after a meeting of the India-New Zealand Business Forum, PTI reported.

Fed Meeting

Global markets will focus on the US Federal Reserve's policy decision scheduled for Wednesday, April 29. Policymakers are expected to keep interest rates unchanged as they balance inflation risks and the recent spike in crude oil prices. The policy meeting may well be the last for Jerome Powell as head of the US central bank.

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West Bengal Election Phase 2

West Bengal will have the second phase of polling on April 29. Following the first phase of polling in West Bengal on Thursday, official figures reported a record 92.8% voter turnout.

8th Pay Commission Meeting

The 8th Pay Commission interactions have been shall scheduled at Delhi on from April 28 to 30. Interested unions and associations were required to submit memorandum at commission's website (8cpc.gov.in) and submit their request seeking an appointment before 20th April, 2026, alongwith memo id.

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Q4 Earnings

More than 180 companies will announce fourth quarter results in the coming week. Some of the important companies scheduled to announce their Q4 results next week include Coal India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Varun Beverages, Maruti Suzuki India, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Key Economic Data Releases

Major economic data will be released in the United States including QoQ GDP, initial jobless claims on April 30 and Manufacturing PMI on May 1.

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