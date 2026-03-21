US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Washington Eases Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea; Trump Says May 'Wind Down' War

America and Israel's war with Iran has entered crossed the three-week mark on Saturday, as it entered into its 22nd day.

US President Donald Trump mulled "winding down" the war, while ruling out a ceasefire. He told reporters from outside the White House that US is getting very close to its military objectives and may consider winding down the Iran war, though, without a ceasefire.

Follow NDTV Profit's LIVE coverage of the war as it unfolds.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)