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US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Washington Eases Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea; Trump Says May 'Wind Down' War

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US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Washington Eases Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea; Trump Says May 'Wind Down' War
28 minutes ago

America and Israel's war with Iran has entered crossed the three-week mark on Saturday, as it entered into its 22nd day. 

US President Donald Trump mulled "winding down" the war, while ruling out a ceasefire. He told reporters from outside the White House that US is getting very close to its military objectives and may consider winding down the Iran war, though, without a ceasefire. 

Follow NDTV Profit's LIVE coverage of the war as it unfolds.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Mar 21, 2026 08:45 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Eases Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea

The US Treasury on Friday temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels, in Washington's latest step to stem a supply crisis over the Middle East war.

The authorization allows for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and other petroleum products loaded onto ships before March 20, and will last through April 19, the Treasury said in a statement.

Mar 21, 2026 08:19 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says May 'Wind Down' Iran War

President Donald Trump has said he is considering "winding down" the Iran war because the US was "getting very close" to meeting its military objectives.

He also said the Strait of Hormuz would have to be guarded by other nations who use it, stating that the US wasn't one of them.

Energy prices have soared since Iran effectively closed the shipping route after the conflict began last month. Iran's new supreme leader, meanwhile, said the country had dealt "a dizzying blow" to the enemy.

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Trump Says US Considers Winding Down' Iran Military Effort

Trump Says US Considers Winding Down' Iran Military Effort

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