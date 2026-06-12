US-Iran Peace Deal: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Confirms Final Text Reached, Calls Out 'Saboteurs'

In a major geopolitical breakthrough that could swiftly cool volatile global energy markets, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that a final, agreed-upon text for a US-Iran peace deal has been reached.

Acting as the central mediator in the high-stakes negotiations, Sharif announced the milestone while issuing a sharp warning to actors attempting to derail the diplomatic progress through targeted misinformation.

Sharif's statement cuts through weeks of diplomatic ambiguity and intermittent hostilities that have choked the Strait of Hormuz and battered global supply chains.

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now," he posted on X.

By saboteurs, Sharif could have been taking aim at Israel, whom Islamabad has accused in the past of attempting to derail the peace talks.

The confirmation of a finalised text signals a potential end to the blockades in Hormuz and retaliatory actions that have kept Brent crude on edge and disrupted Asian trade routes.

A formalised agreement is expected to trigger immediate market reactions. A sustained, guaranteed reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would unbottle critical oil supplies, likely leading to a rapid stabilisation of global fuel prices.

Also, eased maritime tensions will lower soaring freight and insurance premiums for cargo vessels navigating the Persian Gulf, directly benefiting trade-dependent economies like India.

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