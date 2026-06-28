US-Iran News Live: Ceasefire Under Pressure As US Strikes 10 Targets On Second Day Of Attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu stated in a media interaction that Israel would have the right to maintain a "security zone" within Lebanon until "no further threat" is posed to the former.

"We will continue to hold it until Hezbollah and the rest of the terrorist organizations are disarmed, and until no further threat to Israel is posed from Lebanon," Netanyahu stated.

The Israeli PM stated ths was the result of a framework of understanding mediated by the US and recognised by it and Lebanon.