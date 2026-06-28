US-Iran News Live: Ceasefire Under Pressure As US Strikes 10 Targets On Second Day Of Attacks
Tensions between the US and Iran escalated after the former hit targets of the latter country on the second day of attacks.
Tensions between the US and Iran escalated after the former hit targets of the latter country on the second day of attacks since the US launched a retaliatory strike after an attack on a merchant navy ship on the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. The US Central Command stated in a social media post that it has targeted "surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities." These attacks have brought the existing ceasefire between Irand the US under pressure.
US Iran War Live: Israel Claims US Brokered Agreement For Maintenance Of 'Security Zone' Inside Lebanon Until 'No Further Threats'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu stated in a media interaction that Israel would have the right to maintain a "security zone" within Lebanon until "no further threat" is posed to the former.
"We will continue to hold it until Hezbollah and the rest of the terrorist organizations are disarmed, and until no further threat to Israel is posed from Lebanon," Netanyahu stated.
The Israeli PM stated ths was the result of a framework of understanding mediated by the US and recognised by it and Lebanon.
US Iran War Live: US Centcom Says Latest Attack Was Response To Iranian Drone Strike On Oil Tanker
The US Central Command stated in an 'X' article that the latest attack against ten targets of Iran was in response to a "one-way attack drone" that hit the Panama-flagged oil tanker M/T Kiku at 4:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
"CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping," the article said.
June 27, 2026
US Iran War Live: US Centcom Hits Ten Targets Of Iran On Second Day Of Attacks
Tensions between the US and Iran escalated after the former hit ten targets of the latter country on the second day of attacks since the US launched a retaliatory strike after an attack on a merchant navy ship on the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.
U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku. pic.twitter.com/Z0TLZRqmF6— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026
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