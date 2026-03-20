US Government Sues Harvard Over Treatment Of Jewish, Israeli Students; Seeks Billions In Damages

The United States government has filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment and discrimination, and seeking billions of dollars in damages.

The case, filed in a federal court in Boston, alleges that Harvard did not act effectively when Jewish and Israeli students faced hostility on campus. According to the complaint, the university failed to enforce its own policies, allowing an environment where these students were denied equal access to education.

The lawsuit marks a major escalation in tensions between President Trump's administration and one of the country's most prominent universities. Officials have argued that educational institutions receiving federal funding must ensure a safe and non-discriminatory environment for all students.

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The government is also seeking to recover billions of dollars in federal funds provided to Harvard, making the case not just a legal challenge but also a financial one.

The issue comes against the backdrop of rising tensions on US campuses since the start of the Israel-Gaza war in 2023. Universities across the country have witnessed protests, demonstrations and sharp divisions among student groups. These developments have raised concerns about both campus safety and the limits of free speech.

Harvard has faced similar criticism in the past, with some Jewish students alleging that the university did not do enough to address incidents of antisemitism. Previous complaints and legal actions have added to the scrutiny of how universities handle such cases.

It ​also follows a February 13 lawsuit where ​the ⁠government accused Harvard of failing to comply with a federal investigation, and sought documents to determine whether the university ⁠illegally ​considered race in its admissions ​process.

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This is part of a broader push by the administration to hold universities accountable on issues related to discrimination and campus conduct. In recent months, the government has taken several steps involving top institutions over compliance with federal rules.

Harvard has not yet publicly responded to the latest lawsuit.

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