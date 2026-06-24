UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Signals Iran Site Inspections Will Resume

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that inspections of Iran's nuclear sites will resume, asserting "this is going to happen" when asked about the timeline, according to news agency PTI.

Grossi's remarks come amid continuing uncertainty over whether Tehran will permit inspectors to access its nuclear facilities under the framework of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.

Earlier, speaking to Japanese broadcaster NHK in Tokyo, Grossi said the agency's top priority in renewed inspections would be confirming the location of Iran's highly enriched uranium, adding that Tehran must disclose where the material is being held.

He said inspections would take place under the Iran-US understanding, noting, "We think that the sooner the better, especially since this agreement has a time frame of 60 days, so we will have to be working without losing much time."

Grossi added that the IAEA has an idea of where the uranium could be, though some storage sites were attacked and partly destroyed during the conflict, requiring the agency to assess how to access the material.

He said the IAEA would soon discuss inspection dates and details with Iran, while stressing the agency's independence, saying, "We do not foresee that somebody needs to help us or control us."

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The comments come even as Iran has publicly denied any agreement on inspections.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tuesday that Tehran had not held any meeting with Grossi and had no programme in place for the IAEA to inspect nuclear facilities damaged in US and Israeli strikes, adding that no framework currently exists for such inspections.

The denial contradicted earlier claims by US Vice President JD Vance, who said Iran had "agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country," calling it "a major milestone."

US President Trump also insisted on Tuesday that Iranian officials had "fully and completely agreed to the highest level of nuclear inspections long into the future," despite what he called Tehran's "protestations and false statements to the contrary."

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