Trump Calls Iran 'Smart' And 'Reasonable', But Warns US Could Finish Job In A Week

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the United States could resume military action against Iran if Tehran fails to act "reasonably" following last week's agreement, even as he hailed the deal as a historic achievement.

"Iran has been great — IF Iran is reasonable, IF they're smart. Otherwise, we'll have to finish the job," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"As you know, we just achieved a historic peace agreement with Iran to end the conflict... and most importantly, we are ensuring one thing very importantly — because this is why I did it... Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, and they've agreed to that," Trump added.

The President went on to describe the scale of the agreement's restrictions on Iran's military capabilities. "We're leaving Iran with no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft, no missile capability, no nuclear program, no nuclear capacity, and they've agreed to that, and we're getting along quite well," Trump said.

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Trump's comments come amid lingering uncertainty over the durability of the agreement, signed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last week. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 24% of Americans believe the Iran conflict was worth its costs, while 63% said they believe it is unlikely the preliminary deal will produce lasting peace.

Iran has denied permitting scheduled IAEA inspections, with Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei saying Tehran has no plan to allow inspectors to visit nuclear sites that were targeted during the conflict.

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Trump has said he would "cancel the meetings right now" if Iran's denial of the inspections were confirmed, insisting Tehran had agreed to "100% inspections" under the deal. Iranian President Pezeshkian, meanwhile, has maintained that the memorandum does not cover Iran's missile programme, which he said would never be open to negotiation.

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