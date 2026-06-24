'Never Seen Anything Like It': Trump Claims 19 Million Barrels Of Oil Passed Through Hormuz In A Day

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that 19 million barrels of oil flowed through the Strait of Hormuz in a single day, describing it as an unprecedented surge linked to the recently signed US-Iran agreement.

"Yesterday, 19 million barrels of oil flowed out of the Strait of Hormuz, a very beautiful place... You've never seen anything like it. It's called an oil gush... I did it for this reason, 99% for this. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and they've agreed to that," Trump said.

The comments come a day after Trump stated on Truth Social that "19 Millions barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait" on Monday, calling it "an all-time RECORD," and adding that "oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place."

Trump made the remarks while lauding the outcome of a diplomatic agreement finalised with Iran last week, with the President asserting that Washington had secured two key strategic goals — keeping the Strait open for global trade while ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

"We have 2 things! We have an open Strait and we have a country that will never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

In line with the diplomatic shift, the United States paused its economic embargo on Iranian crude shipments on Monday, after Vice President JD Vance said Tehran would allow United Nations atomic inspectors back into the country.

ALSO READ: No Toll But 'Fee': Iran, Oman Discuss Monetising Hormuz Post 60-Day Buffer

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on social media that "oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and a major reconstruction and development plan launched for Iran."

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced reservations over the transitional understanding, asserting that Israeli forces retain "full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat" in southern Lebanon.

ALSO READ: 'Never Let You Down': Sharif Assures Iran President US Pact Won't Affect Missile Program

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