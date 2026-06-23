No Toll But 'Fee': Iran, Oman Discuss Monetising Hormuz Post 60-Day Buffer

Iran and Oman insist they have jurisdiction over the Strait of Hormuz and stated on Tuesday that they would examine the fees to be levied for services rendered in its administration.

The United States is adamantly opposed Tehran's intention to charge what it refers to as maritime service fees rather than tolls for crossing the strait.

Iran and Oman emphasised their "sovereign rights over their territorial waters" in a joint statement. However, the foreign ministry of Muscat stated on X that both countries were dedicated to "toll-free safe passage", as reported by Khaleej Times.

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The parties "agreed to maintain their dialogue on this issue through a joint working group between the two foreign ministries", the statement stated.

The working group sought to obtain "agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the services that will be provided in this regard and the costs associated with them in accordance with international standards."

The statement followed meetings in Muscat between top officials from the two nations. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

Last week, Iran's foreign ministry warned that the government would impose what it called maritime service costs for crossing the strait.

According to a memorandum of agreement reached with the United States, Ghalibaf has stated that the fees will take effect following a 60-day period without charges.

Iran and Oman, which share the strait, will talk about their "future administration and maritime services" with other Gulf nations, according to the MOU.

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Oman has faced criticism from US authorities before the memorandum of understanding due to rumours that it intended to impose joint tolls with Iran.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, had threatened to "blow them up" if Oman attempts to control the waterway alongside Iran.

Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that if Muscat assists in enforcing a tolling system, he will apply sanctions.

Omani Foreign Minister Albusaidi stated on X on Tuesday that "we affirmed commitment to international law and toll-free safe passage" after meeting with Araghchi and Ghalibaf.

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