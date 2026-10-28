UAE Golden Visa Holders Can Seek Free Return Document After Passport Loss Abroad

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has shared a 30-minute service time for an electronic document, which allows a Golden Visa holder that will allow them to return to the UAE within seven days, in case their passport is damaged or lost.

UAE Golden Visa holders whose passports are lost or damaged overseas can seek an electronic return document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, providing a route back to the Emirates.

The facility formed part of a consular-support package launched jointly by the ministry and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security at GITEX Global on October 14, 2025. The announcement introduced dedicated assistance for Golden Visa holders facing emergencies abroad.

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Applicants for the return document should hold a valid Golden Visa residency and can apply for the same document for children below 18 years of age.

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The document is valid for seven days from issuance and permits a single entry into the UAE. The ministry has stated that the document cannot be used to visit or transit through another country.

The UAE Ministry of External Affairs has published checklist of documents required for Golden Visa holders to get a safe return document, which includes a copy of the lost or damaged passport, a police report covering the passport's loss or damage, a recent personal photograph against a white background along with their Golden Visa details.

Applications can be submitted through MoFA's website or app. The ministry's user guide directs applicants to sign in with UAE PASS, wherein users need to select the return-document service under Golden Visa services, choose the reason for the request and start the application.

To proceed, users can open the official service, issuing a return document for Golden Visa holders, complete the application by uploading relevant documents and submit the request. Following this, a user receives an electronic document via email.

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There is no service fee for processing the document, which is available round-the-clock availability and a 30-minute completion time. After returning to the UAE, every Golden visa holder needs to obtain a replacement passport immediately.

Moreover, the UAE Ministry of External Affairs shared that Golden Visa holders outside the UAE can contact a dedicated helpline on +971 2 493 1133 for enquiries or urgent assistance.

The consular service includes coordination with UAE missions during emergencies and inclusion in evacuation arrangements during crises. It provides procedural assistance when a Golden Visa holder dies overseas, helping families coordinate repatriation and last rights arrangements with relevant authorities.

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