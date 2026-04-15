Trump Vs The Pope: From Deportations To Iran War — A Timeline Of The Feud

The long-simmering friction between US President Donald Trump and the Vatican has boiled over into a public firestorm. Following the death of Pope Francis in 2025, his successor — the Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV — has emerged as an ideological opponent. The latest is a post from President Trump on Truth Social, where he directly challenged the Pontiff's stance on the escalating Middle East conflict.

"Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

This digital volley marks a new peak in a saga of discord that has evolved through three distinct phases of disagreement.

Phase 1: The Wall and the "Non-Christian" Label (2016)

The feud was ignited in 2016 when Pope Francis, speaking after a Mass at the U.S.-Mexico border, declared that "a person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian." Trump called the comment "disgraceful" and said that no religious leader should have the right to question another man's faith. While the two met at the Vatican in May 2017 — with Trump later calling it "a fantastic meeting" — the ideological gulf remained wide, particularly over climate change and immigration throughout his first term.

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Phase 2: The Deportation Crisis (2025)

By early 2025, the tension shifted to the administration's domestic agenda. Pope Francis described Trump's mass deportation plans as a "disgrace," arguing that they forced "the poor wretches who have nothing" to pay the price for systemic failures. This drew a sharp rebuke from "Border Czar" Tom Homan, a self-described lifelong Catholic, who told reporters at the White House: "The Pope ought to stick to the Catholic Church and fix that. That's a mess."

Phase 3: The American Pope and the Iran War (2026)

The May 2025 election of Pope Leo XIV — the first American to hold the keys of St. Peter — has deeply personalised the conflict. Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Leo was elected on May 8, 2025, the second day of the conclave, and has wasted little time using his platform to advocate for peaceful dialogue, even as the U.S. intensifies its hardline stance against Tehran.

Trump's response has been characteristically blunt. He has branded Leo "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," and on Truth Social claimed the Pope "was only put there by the Church because he was an American" and that "if I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

The Pope, speaking aboard the papal plane was unequivocal in his reply: "I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do. We are not politicians." He added that his goal was to "continue to speak out loudly against the war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states."

As the US President insists that America's dominance is non-negotiable and Iran's nuclear ambitions are unacceptable, the Vatican maintains that too many innocent lives are already being lost — leaving the world's most powerful politician and its most influential spiritual leader at a complete impasse.

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