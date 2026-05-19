Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Trump Says Was Hour Away From Launching Fresh Iran Strikes; Reprieve 'Only Till Next Week'

US President says military assets were "loaded to the brim" before advisers urged him to delay action amid what he described as renewed signs of progress in talks with Tehran.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Trump Says Was Hour Away From Launching Fresh Iran Strikes; Reprieve 'Only Till Next Week'
File image of US President Donald Trump
(Photo: NDTV Profit)

US President Donald Trump said he was one hour away from authorising fresh military strikes on Iran before deciding to temporarily hold back, warning that the reprieve for Tehran could last only till next week.

Trump, while speaking to reporters, said, “I was an hour away” from striking Iran on Monday." Rapid Response also shared a video clip on X in which Trump said the US was fully prepared for military action.

“I was an hour away. But we're all set to go. We were gonna be striking very,  it would have been happening right now,” Trump said.

“The boats, the ships are all loaded. They're loaded to the brim. We were all set to start.”

The US President said he paused the operation after being told there could still be room for diplomacy with Tehran.

“They knew I was getting ready to attack,” Trump said. “I had made the decision. So they called up… and said, ‘Sir, could you give us a couple of more days? Because we think they're being reasonable.'”

ALSO READ: Trump's AI Posts Featuring Aliens and Iran War Imagery Spark Global Attention

Trump indicated the window for negotiations would be brief.

“Well, I mean, I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something. Maybe early next week. A limited period of time,” he said.

Reiterating his long-standing opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, Trump said the stakes extended far beyond the region.

“Because we can't let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “If they had a nuclear weapon, they would start with Israel. They would blow it up fast.”

Trump further claimed Iran would eventually target key US allies in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“And I'll tell you what, they'd go after Saudi Arabia. They'd go after Kuwait. They'd go after UAE. They'd go after Qatar. They'd go after, I think, the entire Middle East,” he said.

Calling Iranian leaders “extremely radicalized,” Trump added: “There's no question in my mind that they'd use it. The only question would be the first minute, the first hour, or the first day.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Microsoft Plans To Operationalise Its Largest Data Centre In India By Mid-2026

Microsoft Plans To Operationalise Its Largest Data Centre In India By Mid-2026

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source