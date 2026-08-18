Trump's Approval Rating Falls To Lowest Level of His Presidency: Poll

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 33%, its lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted through August 17. The survey found that 64% of Americans disapproved of his performance, down from a 35% approval rating earlier in August.

The latest figure marks the lowest approval rating of Trump's second term and ties his previous presidency-wide low recorded in December 2017, as per Reuters.

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Public concern over the US conflict with Iran appears to be weighing on sentiment. Around 80% of respondents expect US involvement to continue for some time, while only 16% think the conflict will end within a few weeks. The view cuts across party lines, with 87% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans expecting a prolonged conflict.

Only about one in five Americans said the war was worth fighting, with support remaining limited even among Republicans. Rising gasoline prices and disruptions to global oil trade linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have also added to economic concerns.

Trump has defended the cost of the conflict, saying slightly higher fuel prices are justified if they help prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The poll also points to a potential challenge for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections. Democrats hold an edge on economic and cost-of-living issues, while the Republican advantage on immigration has narrowed.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online over four days among 1,166 US adults nationwide and has a margin of error of about three percentage points.

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The findings indicate that the prolonged Iran conflict, higher fuel prices and concerns over household costs are putting additional pressure on Trump's public standing as the midterm elections approach.

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