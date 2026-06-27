Trump May Visit India Early Next Year As Rubio Signals Push To Finalise Trade Deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the Trump administration is working on a visit by US President Donald Trump to India “sometime early next year”, giving the clearest hint so far of a possible presidential trip. In an interview to IANS in Washington, Rubio said the US is “hoping” to bring Trump to India in the early part of next year and called the idea of the visit “very positive” for both countries.

Rubio described India as one of Washington's “closest partners” and highlighted the strong personal chemistry between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the US President is “very keen to come” after Modi's invitation.

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If the trip goes ahead, it would be Trump's first visit to India since the “Namaste Trump” tour in February 2020, and his first since returning to the White House.

The timing of the possible visit is closely linked to ongoing talks on a long‑pending India–US trade agreement. Rubio said negotiators are on the “last inches” of getting the trade deal done and expressed hope that it could be wrapped up in time to give substance to the presidential visit. He also pointed to wider strategic issues on the agenda, including defence cooperation, energy ties and coordination in the Indo‑Pacific with partners in the Quad grouping.

Rubio added that he plans to travel to India himself before the end of this year to prepare for Trump's trip and to keep up the momentum in ties that have been strained in recent years by tariffs and disagreements on Russia and China.

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While there is still no confirmed date or official White House announcement, his comments have renewed speculation that New Delhi could once again host a large‑scale public event, similar in scale to past Modi–Trump rallies, if and when the visit is formally cleared.

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