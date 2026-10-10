Trump Lashes Out After Missing Out On Nobel Peace Prize: 'Settled 8 Wars, Freed Israeli Hostages'

US President Donald Trump has questioned why he has not received the Nobel Peace Prize, pointing to what he describes as his record of settling international conflicts, securing the release of Israeli hostages and preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump listed his claimed achievements in international diplomacy and asked why neither he nor the United States had been recognised with the prestigious award.

“I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead,” Trump wrote.

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He added that hundreds of hostages from countries around the world had also been released and returned home.

Trump went on to claim that he had won a war in Venezuela and captured the country's former leader, whom he described as a violent dictator. He also said his administration had stopped Iran, which he called the “number one state sponsor of terror”, from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the Noble Peace Prize. WOW,” he added.

The post is the latest instance of Trump making the case for why he believes his diplomatic record merits the Nobel Peace Prize. He has repeatedly highlighted his role in international negotiations and efforts to bring conflicts to an end.

Multiple media reports said that Trump has taken credit for helping resolve eight international conflicts, including those involving India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Israel and Hamas, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Cambodia and Thailand. However, the extent of his administration's role in some of these disputes has been questioned, while fighting has resumed in certain regions.

His remarks also come amid continuing tensions involving Iran and the unresolved Russia-Ukraine war, two major international conflicts that his administration has sought to address.

ALSO READ: Trump Reposts 'America Hater' Attack On Nobel Peace Prize Winner Navi Pillay

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee, which evaluates nominations against the criteria set out in Alfred Nobel's will. The decision is not based simply on the number of conflicts a political leader claims to have resolved.

Earlier while commenting on Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay, Trump described the former United Nations human rights chief as an unabashed hater of America and Israel.

The post opened by accusing the Nobel Committee of having shamed itself beyond repair and demeaned the once great Nobel Peace Prize by awarding it to Pillay. It also alleged that she had celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas and described her investigation into allegations of genocide by Israel as phony.

He criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee after it awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize to international jurist Navi Pillay, calling the decision an indelible stain on Norway that will never be forgotten.

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