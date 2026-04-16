World War 2-Style Arms Push: Trump Team Taps Carmakers GM, Ford As Iran War Drains Stockpiles

The Trump administration is exploring a World War II-style mobilisation of US industry, holding discussions with automakers and manufacturers to rapidly increase weapons production as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine strain military stockpiles.

Fox Business reported that a Pentagon official confirmed that the administration is seeking to expand the defence industrial base by drawing on commercial manufacturing capabilities.

"The Department of War is committed to rapidly expanding the defense industrial base by leveraging all available commercial solutions and technologies to ensure our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage," the official told the news channel.

"The Department is aggressively pursuing and integrating the best of American innovation, wherever it resides, to deliver production at scale and drive resiliency across supply chains," the official added.

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According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, senior defence officials have held talks with executives from General Motors, Ford Motor, GE Aerospace and vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh.

The discussions reportedly centre on using factory capacity, workforce expertise and manufacturing networks to increase output of munitions, missiles, counter-drone systems and other military equipment.

The Journal said the talks began before the Iran conflict escalated more than a month ago, but have gained urgency as the war has continued and as US support for Ukraine places additional pressure on existing weapons reserves.

Officials are said to view faster weapons production as a national security priority.

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The Pentagon has also asked manufacturers to identify obstacles that could limit their ability to take on defence contracts, including procurement rules, bidding challenges and regulatory hurdles.

The latest push comes as the Pentagon seeks approval for a proposed $1.5 trillion budget that includes significant funding for munitions and drone manufacturing.

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