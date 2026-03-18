'Threat To Global Energy Security': UAE, Qatar Condemn Attack On South Pars Gas Field In Iran

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has asserted that Iran targeting energy facilities constitutes to "dangerous escalation" and poses a direct threat to global energy security, as well as to the "security and stability of the region and its people." The statement was issued after Israel today carried out airstrikes on the gas field in Bushehr province of Southern Iran.

The South Pars gas field, located in Iranian waters, has a "sister" or shared counterpart in Qatari waters known as the North Field or North Dome. Together, they form the world's largest natural gas field, which is jointly operated by Iran and Qatar.

After the attack, Iran then threatened to target oil facilities in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar after the South Pars gas field in the Islamic Republic was attacked by the US and Israel.

Also Read: Iran Issues Evacuation Warning Near Oil Facilities In Saudi, Qatar And UAE After Attack On South Pars Gas Field

The Ministry of External Affairs of the UAE has stated that Iran's threat of attack also entails serious environmental repercussions and exposes civilians, maritime security, and vital civilian and industrial facilities to direct risk.

The statement has stressed the need to avoid targeting vital facilities under any circumstance, emphasising the importance of adhering to international law. The Far News agency has said that a fire had been triggered following the strikes in the oil field, which has been brought under control.

There have been no casualties in the attack, so far, while the fire teams were still on the job, the Fars has reported.

Qatar was quick to condemn the attack as well. Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson and an advisor to the Prime Minister, took to X to condemn the attack, calling it "a dangerous and irresponsible step."

"Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security as well as to the people of the region and its environment," he posted, adding that Qatar reiterates the necessity of avoiding the targeting of vital facilities.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint, adhere to international law, and work toward de-escalation in a manner that preserves the stability and security of the region," he wrote.

Iran, however, has not taken the attack lightly and has issued a threat to energy facilities in the Gulf countries, even urging people to evacuate such areas.

Also Read: Iran Says Offshore South Pars Natural Gas Field, Oil Infrastructure At Asaluyeh Attacked

In a statement shared by Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency on Wednesday, Iranian authorities said five facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar "will be targeted in the coming hours".

The facilities are Saudi Arabia's SAMREF refinery and Jubail petrochemical complex, the UAE's Al Hosn gasfield, and Qatar's Ras Laffan refinery and Mesaieed petrochemical complex and holding company.

Whether the condemnation issued by Qatar and the UAE will pacify Tehran or not remains to be seen.

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