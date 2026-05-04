Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Sun TV Shares Plunge Nearly 10% On TVK Shock In Tamil Nadu Elections — Here's Why

Sun TV shares fell 9.45% intraday to Rs 548 apiece.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Sun TV Shares Plunge Nearly 10% On TVK Shock In Tamil Nadu Elections — Here's Why
File Photo

Shares of Sun TV Network have dropped nearly 10% today as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) trails in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections as per initial trends shared by the Election Commission of India.

Sun TV shares fell 9.45% intraday to Rs 548 apiece. The scrip was trading 7.19% lower at 12:10 p.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.89%.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The network is owned by Kalanithi Maran, who is the grand nephew of the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

Counting is underway in Tamil Nadu with state  politics witnessing a massive reset. Early trends on Monday morning suggest the state is on the brink of dismantling a political duopoly that has held firm for nearly six decades.

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had pulled ahead, leading in 105 constituencies by 12:15 pm. The AIADMK is currently leading i1eats, while the incumbent DMK has slipped to a distant third, holding leads in just 57 seats.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

PM Modi To Address BJP Workers Today At 7 PM As Party Crosses Halfway Mark In Bengal, Assam

PM Modi To Address BJP Workers Today At 7 PM As Party Crosses Halfway Mark In Bengal, Assam

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source