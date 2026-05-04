Sun TV Shares Plunge Nearly 10% On TVK Shock In Tamil Nadu Elections — Here's Why

Shares of Sun TV Network have dropped nearly 10% today as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) trails in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections as per initial trends shared by the Election Commission of India.

Sun TV shares fell 9.45% intraday to Rs 548 apiece. The scrip was trading 7.19% lower at 12:10 p.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.89%.

The network is owned by Kalanithi Maran, who is the grand nephew of the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

Counting is underway in Tamil Nadu with state politics witnessing a massive reset. Early trends on Monday morning suggest the state is on the brink of dismantling a political duopoly that has held firm for nearly six decades.

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had pulled ahead, leading in 105 constituencies by 12:15 pm. The AIADMK is currently leading i1eats, while the incumbent DMK has slipped to a distant third, holding leads in just 57 seats.

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