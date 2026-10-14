Tallest Buildings In The World: How Many Have You Visited

Saudi Arabia is known for its flamboyance and its upcoming Neom city will change the country's tourism map in future. However, it lacked one thing that has made its neighbour UAE a go-to destination for tourists from across the world, which is the world's tallest building the Burj Khalifa. Nonetheless, the kingdom wouldn't want to be left behind in this race and now aims to build the tallest building in the world, which would stand at an eye-popping 1 km, accommodating 157 floors and is expected to be completed by 2028.

Compare this with India's tallest completed building, Lokhandwala Minerva which is located in Mumbai and incorporates 78 floors. We are all aware that the Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, but let's take a look at the top 10 tallest buildings in the world, and recollect, which ones have you visited.

No. 1. Burj Khalifa | City: Dubai | Completion: 2010 | Floors: 163 | The Burj Khalifa has held the title of the world's tallest building since its opening in 2010. It combines residential apartments, offices, hotels and observation decks offering panoramic views of Dubai, from its 163 floors.

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No. 2. Menara Merdeka Maybank (Merdeka 118) | City: Kuala Lumpur | Completion: 2023 | Floors: 118 | Standing 678.9 metres tall, it is the world's second-tallest building and the tallest in Southeast Asia. Its distinctive diamond-shaped façade draws inspiration from the hand gesture associated with Malaysia's declaration of independence.

No. 3. Shanghai Tower | City: Shanghai | Completion: 2015 | Floors: 128 | Shanghai Tower's spiralling glass façade gives it a distinctive appearance and helps reduce wind loads on the structure. Located in the Lujiazui financial district, it houses offices, a hotel, retail outlets, entertainment facilities and observation spaces.

No. 4. Makkah Royal Clock Tower | City: Mecca | Completion: 2012 | Floors: 120 | Located beside the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the tower provides hotel accommodation for pilgrims visiting the holy city. Its four enormous clock faces dominate the skyline and make it the most recognisable structure in the Abraj Al-Bait complex.

No. 5. Ping An Finance Center | City: Shenzhen | Completion: 2017 | Floors: 115 | The 599-metre tower anchors Shenzhen's central business district and serves as a major commercial hub. Its large podium features retail and conference spaces, while a central atrium brings natural daylight into the building's public areas.

No. 6. Lotte World Tower | City: Seoul | Completion: 2017 | Floors: 123 | The tower's elegant, tapered design blends modern engineering with elements inspired by traditional Korean art and culture. It houses Seoul Sky, an observation deck around 500 metres above ground, alongside a luxury hotel, shopping facilities and entertainment spaces.

No. 7. One World Trade Center | City: New York City | Completion: 2014 | Floors: 94 | Its symbolic height of 1,776 feet references the year the United States Declaration of Independence was adopted. The Lower Manhattan landmark contains office spaces and One World Observatory, which offers panoramic views of New York City and New Jersey.

No. 8. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre | City: Guangzhou | Completion: 2016 | Floors: 111 | Also known as Guangzhou East Tower, the building combines offices, serviced apartments, a luxury hotel and retail facilities. Its distinctive façade incorporates terracotta elements, while its high-speed elevators help transport visitors and workers through the 530-metre structure.

No. 8. Tianjin CTF Finance Centre | City: Tianjin | Completion: 2019 | Floors: 97 | The 530-metre tower accommodates premium office spaces, 300 serviced apartments and a five-star Rosewood hotel. Its curved, tapering glass façade is engineered to reduce wind forces, improving the building's structural performance. As the eighth spot is tied between the CTF Finance Centres of Guangzhou and Tainjin, we're skipping to the tenth spot.

No. 10. CITIC Tower | City: Beijing | Completion: 2018 | Floors: 109 | Also known as China Zun, the tower's distinctive shape takes inspiration from a traditional Chinese ceremonial vessel. Located in Beijing's central business district, it serves as a landmark headquarters building and a prominent feature of the city's skyline.

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