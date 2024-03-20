Singapore Expects Over 1.5 Million Indian Tourists This Year: Official

In 2024, the Singapore Tourism Board expects the number to go past the 2019 strength even as it acknowledged the potential of getting over 1.5 million visitors though it has not set any target given “the huge tourism potential of the Indian market.”

With three offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, the STB is working on getting seamless and easy visas for Indian tourists, Poh Chi Chuan, executive director of Exhibition & Conference at the Singapore Tourism Board told PTI.