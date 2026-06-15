Stocks To Watch Today: Nestle, Meesho, ONGC, Ather Energy, Suzlon

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Meesho Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

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JSW Energy : The company successfully commissioned the 150 MW Tidong Hydro Project in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, significantly ahead of its scheduled October 2026 timeline. The run-of-river plant operates under a long-term PPA with UP Power Corporation at a remunerative tariff of Rs. 5.57/KWh, boosting the company's total installed capacity to approximately 13,900 MW.

: The company successfully commissioned the 150 MW Tidong Hydro Project in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, significantly ahead of its scheduled October 2026 timeline. The run-of-river plant operates under a long-term PPA with UP Power Corporation at a remunerative tariff of Rs. 5.57/KWh, boosting the company's total installed capacity to approximately 13,900 MW. ONGC : Its downstream subsidiary, ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL), has approved a massive fundraising plan to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 4,471 crore. The private placement will be strategically utilized for debt refinancing and meeting working capital requirements.

: Its downstream subsidiary, ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL), has approved a massive fundraising plan to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 4,471 crore. The private placement will be strategically utilized for debt refinancing and meeting working capital requirements. Meesho : The e-commerce major is making a deeper push into the B2B grocery space by acquiring Kirana Club for Rs 202 crore in cash. The deal includes a 100% stake in the Singapore-incorporated entity and a 0.41% direct stake in its Indian subsidiary, Retail Pulse Labs.

: The e-commerce major is making a deeper push into the B2B grocery space by acquiring Kirana Club for Rs 202 crore in cash. The deal includes a 100% stake in the Singapore-incorporated entity and a 0.41% direct stake in its Indian subsidiary, Retail Pulse Labs. Aurobindo Pharma : The US FDA has classified the inspection outcome at its arm's Telangana manufacturing facility (Eugia Pharma Specialities) as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI) after concluding the inspection with 11 procedural observations. This classification indicates potential regulatory or administrative actions by the FDA.

: The US FDA has classified the inspection outcome at its arm's Telangana manufacturing facility (Eugia Pharma Specialities) as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI) after concluding the inspection with 11 procedural observations. This classification indicates potential regulatory or administrative actions by the FDA. Nestle India : Categorically rejected allegations circulating regarding insect infestation in its Maggi noodles. The company stated that an NABL-accredited lab found no infestation in the samples, and detailed batch records and reports have been transparently submitted to the FSSAI.

: Categorically rejected allegations circulating regarding insect infestation in its Maggi noodles. The company stated that an NABL-accredited lab found no infestation in the samples, and detailed batch records and reports have been transparently submitted to the FSSAI. SEPC : Secured substantial Letters of Acceptance (LoAs) worth Rs 673 crore from SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) located in Burnpur.

: Secured substantial Letters of Acceptance (LoAs) worth Rs 673 crore from SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) located in Burnpur. Power Grid : Declared the successful bidder for a critical transmission project in Andhra Pradesh, involving the establishment of a massive 765/400kV GIS substation to bolster regional grid stability.

: Declared the successful bidder for a critical transmission project in Andhra Pradesh, involving the establishment of a massive 765/400kV GIS substation to bolster regional grid stability. NTPC Green Energy : The ONGC-NTPC joint venture has successfully commissioned a 50 MW solar unit as part of a 300 MW Round-The-Clock (RTC) project in Rajasthan, taking its cumulative solar capacity to 250 MW.

: The ONGC-NTPC joint venture has successfully commissioned a 50 MW solar unit as part of a 300 MW Round-The-Clock (RTC) project in Rajasthan, taking its cumulative solar capacity to 250 MW. Suzlon Energy : In its latest investor presentation, the wind energy major highlighted that global wind capacity additions are sustainably outpacing total power capacity growth, driven by a highly favorable policy profile. It noted that the industry needs to aggressively ramp up execution reliability to maintain this momentum.

: In its latest investor presentation, the wind energy major highlighted that global wind capacity additions are sustainably outpacing total power capacity growth, driven by a highly favorable policy profile. It noted that the industry needs to aggressively ramp up execution reliability to maintain this momentum. Ather Energy: Approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The company also approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via preferential issue, rights issue and other permitted routes.

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