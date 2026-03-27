Russia To Introduce Ban On Gasoline Exports From April 1, Govt Says

Russia will introduce a ban on gasoline exports from April 1, with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructing the energy ministry to draft the necessary resolution, the government said on Friday, according to Reuters.

State-run TASS news agency earlier reported that the ban is expected to remain in place until July 31. Novak said ongoing turmoil in global oil and refined products markets — driven by the crisis in the Middle East — is causing significant price volatility.

“At the same time, the high demand for Russian energy resources in foreign markets remains a positive factor,” he added.

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Despite the volatility, Russia said crude processing volumes remain in line with last year's levels, ensuring stable domestic supply of petroleum products. The move follows supply strains seen last year, when several Russian regions and Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine reported gasoline shortages. The shortages came amid Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and a seasonal surge in fuel demand.

Russia has repeatedly imposed restrictions on gasoline and diesel exports in recent years to contain rising domestic prices and ease supply tightness.

According to industry sources cited by Reuters, Russia exported nearly 5 million metric tonnes of gasoline in 2025, equivalent to about 117,000 barrels per day.

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A day earlier, Novak had signalled the possibility of renewed restrictions, saying Moscow could reintroduce an export ban if required. He also noted that Russia's flagship Urals crude and oil products have recently traded at par with — or even at a premium to — Brent crude.

Earlier on Wednesday Interfax reported that Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev told journalists that Russia had received numerous requests for oil and oil product supplies from Asian countries due to the Middle East conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He said Russia would cover its own needs fully, as well as the contracts it has signed, "and we have reserves for additional exports of oil and petroleum products."

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