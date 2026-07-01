'Prepared For War': Iran Issues Blunt Warning To US, Draws Red Line On Hormuz

Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief nuclear negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned on Tuesday that Tehran remains ready for military confrontation with the United States if Washington fails to honour the terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.

He delivered the remarks even as he insisted diplomacy remains Iran's first choice.

"We are pursuing dialogue, but if the dialogue is not implemented, we are also prepared for war and will respond accordingly," Ghalibaf said in a televised address, according to Al Jazeera.

Hormuz Sovereignty Non-Negotiable

Speaking to state media following a diplomatic visit to Switzerland, Ghalibaf said Iran would continue to assert full sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, cautioning that the MoU only grants a temporary 60-day exemption on fees for maritime services through the waterway.

"These are our territorial waters," he said, according to the Press TV website. "We will not allow the United States to create controversy or sophistry by claiming that Iran has militarised the Strait of Hormuz." He added that Iran would "never, under any circumstances, retreat from this position," describing Hormuz as "our greatest instrument of power."

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Five Clauses, Lebanon De-Confliction Cell

Ghalibaf said talks with Washington cannot advance until five clauses of the MoU are met, including a halt to hostilities in Lebanon, protection of Iranian oil exports and the release of frozen Iranian assets. He noted that Iran, the US and Lebanon had agreed to establish a "de-confliction cell," with Tehran and Washington having now named their representatives while Beirut's nomination remains pending.

Missile Programme, Uranium Enrichment Off The Table

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The Iranian negotiator said the lifting of the US naval blockade had allowed Iran to export over 40 million barrels of oil within a fortnight, calling it proof that diplomacy backed by military strength delivers results.

He nonetheless maintained that Iran's missile programme was "absolutely non-negotiable" and that "uranium enrichment is our legitimate and inalienable right." He added that talks could extend beyond the 60-day MoU window until all US and UN sanctions are lifted.

Ghalibaf also alleged friction within the US administration, claiming Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance held differing positions on implementing the agreement, according to ANI.

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