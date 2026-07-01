France To Hold Fresh Presidential Election On April 18, Runoff Set For May 2

France is likely to hold its next presidential election on April 18, 2027, with a second-round runoff scheduled for May 2, according to Le Monde, which cited a source from the executive branch.

The dates were initially reported by French newspaper Ouest-France. The final election schedule was decided after authorities reviewed an alternative plan that would have moved the voting dates one week earlier, to April 11 and April 25.

Under France's Constitution, the presidential election is required to be held within a period of 20-35 days before the current president's term expires. President Emmanuel Macron, who began his second five-year term on May 14, 2022, will not be eligible to seek another term as he has already completed two consecutive terms in office.

The 2027 presidential race is expected to be a major political contest as France continues to navigate a fragmented political landscape following the 2024 snap parliamentary elections, which resulted in a divided legislature, Le Monde reported.

Political parties are now preparing for the presidential battle, with key questions still unresolved, including the number of candidates from the left, the nominee of the far-right National Rally, and how Macron's political camp will attempt to shape its future beyond his presidency.

The upcoming election is also being closely watched across Europe amid growing debates over immigration, economic pressures, and the rise of populist movements.

With municipal elections concluded, major political groups are expected to intensify their preparations ahead of what is likely to be one of France's most consequential votes in recent years.

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